Bridgewater Town Council remembered the slain Bridgewater College officers who died in a shooting last week and also honored the memory of a prominent resident at its meeting Tuesday.
In the meeting held on Zoom, Town Council had a moment of silence for fallen Bridgewater College police officer John Painter and safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, who were killed Feb. 1 on campus.
"Today, one week later, we're still grieving, and we will continue to grieve," Mayor Ted Flory said. "We grieve the loss of our sense of safety and security. We grieve the violence and evil that landed among us. And of course, we grieve the loss of two fine young officers who died in service to our community. We grieve for their family and friends."
Bridgewater Town Manager Jay Litten told council that town staff has been preparing ways to honor the lives of Painter and Jefferson, and shared a mock-up of a possible plaque honoring the officers at a town park. Council did not take action as plans continue to be reviewed by town staff.
During the meeting, town of Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read said Jefferson and Painter "sacrificed everything for the citizens of Bridgewater." He also spoke to the honorable actions of Bridgewater town police officers on Feb. 1.
"That day, I responded to the call and before I knew it, every single Bridgewater police officer had responded to the scene helping where they could," Read said.
Read said officers put the community first, their families second and themselves last. Bridgewater officer Matthew Papotnik arrived on scene moments after the shooting, Read said, and then "went above and beyond the call of duty."
"Once officer Papotnik was on the island, he was able to see the suspect and call out his position, allowing officers to close in on him," Read said in the meeting Tuesday. "Officers were able to establish a perimeter and apprehend the suspect because of his actions."
Read said he wanted the town to know the "selfless service of these officers and the magnitude of their actions."
"We will forever be indebted to the sacrifice of John Painter and J.J. Jefferson," Read said. "Our community will continue to be a sweet, safe, little slice of heaven because of the officers of Bridgewater PD. And I'm honored to serve with them."
Flory thanked Read for the police force's work.
"Those words make me even prouder to be a Bridgewater citizen," Flory said.
Town Council also voted unanimously to pass a resolution further honoring Bridgewater legend Carlyle Whitelow, who died last fall. Council honored Whitelow's memory with a plaque embedded on the sidewalk near Bridgewater's Dairy Queen, where Whitelow often stood, waving to passersby.
Additionally, council adopted a $1,000 annual prize to be awarded to a student at Turner Ashby High School or Bridgewater College who shares the positive qualities Whitelow showed.
The award would be administered by a civic organization such as the Rotary Club, of which Whitelow was a member, according to the council documents. Flory said in the meeting he would approach the Rotary Club to discuss the resolution.
Council also considered adding $25,000 to the endowment of the Faith, Muriel, Carlyle and Alfred Whitelow Family Endowed Scholarship at Bridgewater College, but instead chose the $1,000 prize.
"At least once a year, Carlyle Whitelow's actions and name will be known and talked about and celebrated at least once a year this way," said council member Dillina Stickley, who made the motion to adopt the resolution.
A draft of the plaque notes its 2022 dedication and Whitelow's name, and reads, "In thanks for his lifetime of kindness and generosity, and with a grateful wave back after his thousands of cheerful morning greetings from this location." It ends with a quote from Lao-Tzu that said, "Great acts are made up of small deeds."
Council previously established Whitelow Park in June 2018.
In other business, council approved $250,000 for the purchase of a street sweeper using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Council also passed an ordinance granting residential use for a property on North Main Street, which is zoned for business. The owners of the currently vacant property plan to use the ground floor for retail space and the second story as a residence, either as a short-term or long-term rental, according to town documents.
In accordance with town code, the applicant proposed to install parking for both retail and residential use at the rear of the property, with access off Liberty Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.