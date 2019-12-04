An early morning crash near Briery Branch in Rockingham County killed a Harrisonburg man Wednesday, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said emergency crews responded to Briery Branch Road, near the intersection of Allman Road, at 12:08 a.m.
Vadim A. Bordak, 21, was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck east on Briery Branch Road when he lost control of the truck.
The truck ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road. It then struck a mailbox and two trees before overturning.
Bordak was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Police say two passengers, a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were also ejected.
The woman was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious injuries, police say.
The man, who was not injured, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center as a precaution, police say.
The passengers, whose names weren’t released, were not wearing seat belts, police say.
Coffey said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
