The Broadway Community Market’s summer season officially kicked off with its opening day celebration held Saturday, May 6, featuring more than a dozen vendors from around the Shenandoah Valley.
In 2022, the Broadway market refocused its mission to promote small businesses and create a space where the community can gather and nourish relationships. In addition to promoting local foods and agricultural products, the market has changed to feature special pop-up markets, live entertainment from local musicians, health and wellness activities, and other demonstrations from community partners and non-profit organizations.
One of the vendors that decided to return to the newly branded market was Doug Paugh, owner of Paugh’s Farm in Quicksburg.
“Local produce tastes far better than anything I’ve ever purchased in a grocery store,” explained Paugh.
While the root of farmers markets’ in the Valley comes from providing a source of income for farmers by connecting them to local consumers, Paugh feels as though today’s markets go far beyond the benefit of financial earnings.
“We help the community grow,” Paugh stated, “and have a really good time doing it.”
Paugh grew up on a family farm in Virginia that had been working the ground since the seventies. After the passing of his parents, Paugh started his own operation which has been growing steadily ever since. Paugh’s Farm has been practicing sustainable agriculture as a family owned and operated farm since 2013, growing and raising “a little bit of everything.” They offer farm fresh chicken, eggs, beef, berries, herbs, and a multitude of canned jams and jellies.
Three years ago, Paugh opened a retail space that is open seven days a week in addition to operating out of several markets held throughout the season, including Broadway’s community market this summer.
Other vendors that will share the space this year include The Teachers Bouquet, Designs by Kent, Scentsy, Rainbow of Harrisonburg, Country bumpkin Treasures, Jillian's Farmstead Kitchen, Good Plains Farm, Fairydiddle Farm, S & K Delights, Raw Mountain Honey, Wreaths by Bekki, Double Creek Ranch and Lather & Loom LLC.
The Broadway Community Market will be held every Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. now through September 9 in front of Veterans Memorial Wall on Main Street. This weekend, May 13, they will be holding a special Mother's Day market headlining music by Psalm 150 at 11 a.m. and a special performance by the Valley Glitterettes at 9 a.m.
Vendors, musicians or non-profits interested in being part of the 2023 season should fill out the application that can be found on the town of Broadway’s website.
