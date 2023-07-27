BROADWAY — At the front of Broadway High School, families enter, walk past tables full of boxes with fresh produce and eventually walk out with nutritious groceries.
Every Thursday of the month from 3 to 6 p.m., Broadway High School holds its Good Food School Market, providing pounds of vegetables, eggs and shelf-stable foods to the Broadway community. Over the summer, the school held two events — one in June and the most recent on July 26.
Partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Good Food School Markets are monthly distributions of nutrient-rich foods from high school pantries in the area. Broadway High School and Harrisonburg High School are the the only Good Food School Market in the area, according to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Jenny Knick, the assistant principal of Broadway High, said the market started by opening the pantry to kids during the day, where students could pick up anything they needed. Starting last year, Knick said, they opened it up during the evening, for families to pick up food.
Soon, families will also be able to order food online, Knick said, and pick up the food at the main office.
The food comes from partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, community donations and even from chicken houses with the help of grants, Ann Hill, a librarian at Broadway, volunteering at the market. Alongside Hill and Knick, were other volunteers, including students.
“They are invaluable,” Hill said. “I mean, here they are giving up their summer.”
Hill said being able to meet the Broadway community the informal setting of the food market — without having to worry about grades or learning — has been great.
The big turnout, both at the monthly food market and the one at the school, has helped decrease the stigma surrounding getting help, Hill and Knick said. Knick even said there have been lines outside the market before, without anyone passing judgement.
“We have an amazing community,” Knick said. “So I feel like the least we can do is give back to our community because they do so much for our school, and for our kids. Making sure that our kids’ needs are met is what we're here for as a school.”
