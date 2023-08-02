BROADWAY — Andrew Lough has always known he wanted to be a teacher.
For a long time, the Broadway High School technology education teacher thought he would be a history or music teacher. Then, in his junior year of high school, he started taking engineering classes with Jerry Ridgeway at Turner Ashby High School.
“I like to work with my hands a lot [and] basically create things that weren't created before,” Lough said.
This year, Lough was awarded the Virginia Technology And Engineering Education Association Teacher of the Year award at the 2023 VTEEA Conference. Lough said the award was unexpected, especially as a fourth-year teacher.
“It was more of, ‘Wow, I can't believe I'm actually getting this,’” Lough said. “It was just kind of like a surprise. [I’m] very happy and very honored because I also think about all the people that helped me along the way, like, do I really deserve as much as they do?”
Lough, who graduated from James Madison University in 2020, said his professors left a lasting impact on his work.
“I kind of think the award really belongs to them because all I’m doing is taking the pieces they gave me and putting them together in a high school form,” Lough said.
He also said his wife is very supportive — he often works late nights and goes on trips as a Technology Student Association advisor.
Right now, Lough will be teaching the introduction and advanced engineering classes, aerospace technology one and two and an unmanned aircraft systems class that helps students earn part of a commercial drone license. He’s also taught everything from technical drawing to a fusion music industry class with Broadway band director Candice Flake.
Lough, who played trombone in high school and in the Marching Royal Dukes at JMU, said he was trying to bring in students who had an interest in recording and building instruments like him.
“We had students that had never touched a musical instrument before but had a lot of hands-on working knowledge,” Lough said. “And we had students that had taken every music theory course possible [under] the sun but never used a screwdriver, and then we put them together.”
As a result, they had projects like 3D-printed guitars and recording projects. One team that worked on music production writing went to nationals for the Technology Student Association and placed third in Virginia.
Lough’s favorite class to teach, though, he said, was the advanced engineering class. During the class, students work to make a product for a real client. Recently, students made a “dog shed” for a lawn mower robot for a JMU professor. In the end, the students gave presentations Shark Tank-style and the client chooses one of the products.
A huge influence on the class is the Integrated Science and Technology program at JMU. He even still works with a JMU professor for the advanced engineering class.
“My goal for any student coming out of my program is that when they go to either a trade school, a college, a potential employer right off the bat, they're not seeing the new tech and new techniques for the first time. Or they have something fairly close that translates really well,” Lough said.
The students end up as the experts on many topics, Lough said, and he just serves as the starting point.
“At the end of the day … the students are the most important thing,” Lough said. “Treating them all with respect and remembering what it was like to be in their shoes and that not everyone learns the same way is the mindset you have to go into with each lesson.”
