BROADWAY — The Broadway Lions Club is sponsoring a free community health fair that will take place at 13892 Timber Way on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rather than crunching popcorn and paying to stand in line for the ferris wheel, attendees to this weekend's health fair will have access to a variety of useful medical services. While the list has been steadily growing, services that will be offered include used eyeglass collection, prescription bottle recycling, preventative health screenings, mammograms and a drug take-back.
Broadway Lions will be giving sight and hearing screening tests in addition to giving away free eyeglasses. Sentara will be screening for blood pressure and testing for Hemoglobin A1C. The Broadway Police Department will also be on site providing kids fingerprinting and — most recently — PHI Air Medical announced that it will be bringing the AirCare 5 helicopter for tours.
Other health partners that will be participating in the event include The Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment, Virginia Program for Aging Services and Broadway Emergency Squad.
The event will take place both indoors and outdoors and each of the services offered will be free of charge — with the exception of mammograms which are covered by most insurance plans.
Planning the community health fair was part of a vision that John Knepper — a member of the Broadway Lions Club — has worked to bring to life with the help of Sentara Timber Way Health Center. The church in Fulks Run that Knepper attended hosted smaller health fairs years ago, and when the church announced they would no longer be conducting their events, Knepper called on his fellow lions to start one of his own.
"We see it as a service to the community," Knepper said. "There are so many [of our neighbors] living with health concerns that they might not even know about. [This fair] will also give community members an opportunity to learn about medical services available to them."
According to health care professionals, the best way to cure an illness or a condition is to prevent it or catch it early. The community health fair sponsored by Broadway Lions Club represents a variety of medical services that will provide the communities of Broadway and Timberville the opportunity to do just that.
