A Friday morning traffic stop in Broadway netted 158 pounds of suspected marijuana with an approximate street value between $700,000 and $1,400,000, according to a press release from the Broadway Police Department.
According to the release, at around 12:05 a.m., a Timberville Police officer, later assisted by a Broadway officer, made a drug interdiction stop at the intersection of North Main and West Lee streets in Broadway where the officer’s K-9 alerted on the vehicle. A search netted the suspected pot.
The driver of the vehicle, not named by authorities, was taken into custody and has been charged with sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
— Staff Reports
So what's the big deal? The trend has been towards full legalization. Are the State and Towns of Timberville and Broadway mad for not getting their "fair share" of the revenue?
Wow. $277.00 - $554.00 per ounce. Bit steep., isn't it? Are there may folks who can afford those prices? This is where someone is supposed to write, "Bidenflation!"[scared]
