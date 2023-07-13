ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The town of Broadway held its regular council meeting on the evening of Tuesday, July 11. The next Broadway town council meeting will be held Tuesday, August 8, at 7 p.m.
For the last three to four years, the town attorney has worked to make updates to the town code — which lists all the general ordinances relating to how Broadway goes about each of its operations. The finished town code was presented to council who voted to adopt it.
The personnel manual for town staff also underwent several small tweaks that were approved by town council.
Additionally, council members chose to table establishing Broadway as a golf cart community for further discussion on the matter.
The town of Dayton held its regular council meeting on the evening of Monday, July 10. The next Dayton town council meeting will be held on Monday, August 14, at 6 p.m.
Christine Wade was appointed as the town's deputy clerk and FOIA officer. Meggie Roche was appointed as the town's zoning administrator, subdivision agent and member to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham metropolitan planning
organization technical advisory committee and alternate member to the HRMPO board.
There are two upcoming vacancies on the economic development authority and one upcoming vacancy on the board of zoning appeals. At the time of council's meeting, there had been no letters of interest from candidates submitted. Staff extended the application deadline for the three positions until August 10.
According to the town manager's report, three new employees were hired by the town. Mae Lawrence started working as the facilities technician on July 3, Christine Wade started working as the administrative assistant and deputy clerk on July 5 and Jeremy Hevener started working as an officer for the police department on July 5. Jeff Smith has retired from his position.
Public works has ordered new equipment for Sunset Park, which is set to arrive in the next three to four months and will replace the existing playground equipment. New water fountains were also purchased for Sunset Park, Cook’s Creek Park and Dove Park that will include bottle-filling stations.
