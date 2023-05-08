The Broadway Town Council voted during its monthly meeting held Tuesday, May 7, to approve a staff recommended ordinance amendment to allow short term rentals to be established in areas zoned R-1 without having to apply for a special use permit.
Kyle O’Brien, the Broadway town manager, presented the amendment to council members stating that the requirement of special use permits was, “another level of government we don’t think we should put our residents through.”
Over the course of the last three or four years, short term rental properties have become increasingly popular across the country, a popularity that has trickled into Rockingham County as well.
Currently, Broadway has nine short term rentals in operation. As per the retired ordinance, anyone living in residential zones marked R-2 or R-3 are allowed by right to turn their property into a short term rental. The new amendment will allow those living in residential areas zoned R-1 to do the same.
According to Cari Orebaugh, the assistant town manager for Broadway, this amendment will essentially make it easier for Broadway residents to rent out their private homes as living spaces for those visiting the area through popular online booking sites.
During the time that the nine Broadway short term rentals have been hosting guests, the town has received no complaints or had to alleviate any concerns from other residents, town staff explained. The amendment also establishes measures to address conflicts, such as noise complaints, as they arise — and if they arise — in the future.
Time was allowed at the meeting for public comment, however, no one stood to speak either for or against the amendment. With a unanimous vote from council members, the town of Broadway adopted the amendment as written.
