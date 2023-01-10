The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board provides publicly-funded behavioral health, substance abuse, and developmental disability services, according to its website.
The local Community Services Board named Rebekah Brubaker its latest executive director in December. According to a press release, Brubaker is a licensed professional counselor who has worked for the Community Services Board in Harrisonburg for 16 years.
After earning a master’s degree in counseling from Eastern Mennonite University in 2006, Brubaker went on to become a counselor and supervisor in the children’s services department of the Community Services Board, which serves people in the city and county, the release said.
The release said that Brubaker has worked for the Community Services Board in Harrisonburg at the director level for the last seven years. Most recently, Brubaker held the role of Director of Behavioral Health Services, according to the release.
“The board is pleased to have someone of Brubaker’s caliber in this role,” said J.M. Monger, chair of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board. “We are fortunate to have a seasoned professional as we continue to provide valuable service in our community."
The release said the executive director represents the agency to local officials and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
The release also noted that Brubaker assumed her new role on Dec. 15 and succeeded Ellen Harrison.
