One local woman is on a mission to make sure rabbit lovers understand how to care for their critters in a way that enriches both the bunnies’ lives and their human companions’ lives, as well. Brooke Sigler, Owner of Hidden Pines Homestead LLC and Woods Mill Rabbitry in Frederick County, has been hopping around the area presenting “Rabbit 101 Workshops.”
While it’s pretty easy to Google “bunny care” to understand some basics, it’s easy to find yourself falling down a rabbit hole filled with dizzying advice and dubious information. Sigler seeks to bring solid, experienced-based knowledge to the public so that pets, show animals, therapy rabbits and their human counterparts can thrive. Sigler explains that rabbits are smart, playful, sometimes calming lagomorphs (not rodents) that can do tricks and enrich human lives in multiple ways if cared for properly.
“Just because they are small, that doesn’t mean they are any less work than other animals,” Sigler says. “First you’ve got make sure you get an animal from a reputable person. And, you have to commit to handling them.”
The most recent Rabbit Workshop took place at Frederick County Middle School. More than two dozen people came to learn more about how to show their rabbits at the annual Frederick County Fair and at other judged events. Anyone was allowed to attend the free event, but the majority of those attending with bunnies snuggled on their shoulders were tweens who are involved in FFA at Frederick County schools and/or 4-H.
Aylor Middle School Agriscience Instructor and FFA Advisor Kim Black says the workshops Sigler has presented at other county schools have been enlightening and educational. “It’s a whole world I didn’t know existed. I’ve learned a lot about rabbits. Here I am teaching agriculture and I’m still learning about rabbits. There are shows year-round with thousands of rabbits!” Black says.
Sigler hopes those who attend her workshops walk away with information that will help them confidently enter shows and fairs and to consider how successfully showing a rabbit can enhance life skills. It’s more than just having a beautiful animal, according to Sigler. Showing rabbits can help youths and adults develop patience, attention to detail and solid communication skills.
Sigler’s two sons, Parker (11), and Tanner (13), both show rabbits. They help Sigler with the presentations and taking care of the family’s animals at home. Before Thursday’s presentation began, Parker took out his velvety black and white Broken Black Mini-Rex named “Fly” to show how tame rabbits are when trained. Regularly handling the animal and teaching it to pose has helped it become less “squirmy” and calm.
He has also trained his 16-pound Flemish Giant that he calls “Chum” for shows. The docile big bunny allowed this stranger to pet it while Parker proclaimed that his favorite thing about the sand-colored beauty is that “it’s big and stands out!”
Sigler agrees with her son about the importance of socializing and regularly handling domesticated rabbits to help them realize their full potential. She says there is much more to showing rabbits than just getting one and taking it to the fair. The rabbit’s human counterpart needs to learn more than a few things too. Entrants must understand the nuances of showmanship.
In addition to learning the poses that are specific to each rabbit breed, they must record and remember the details about what they feed their rabbit and how much they spend on care. They need to learn rabbit breed standards when it comes to markings, ears and more. Show entrants should be be ready to talk to judges and explain what they are looking for when they examine their animal’s ears, teeth and other body parts. Sigler says showmanship details, verbal and nonverbal, count. Entrants are even judged on how they carry their bunnies.
“Showing rabbits is very different than showing large animals,” Sigler explains. When large animals are being shown, the handler does not make eye contact with the judges or speak. In contrast, when showing a rabbit, the entrant must go in front of the judges, introduce themselves to the judges, talk about what body part of the rabbit they are highlighting and evaluate the rabbit in front of the judge in terms of how they think the rabbit meets or doesn’t meet “standards.”
There is a community aspect involved in showing animals at the fair as well that teaches teamwork and responsibility. The youth must agree to work cooperatively to prepare the Rabbit and Poultry Barn for the fair and clean it during the week of the fair and make sure water bottles and dishes are full.
They must also have a plan to keep the bunnies cool in the Rabbit and Poultry Barn. “When rabbits are kept outdoors, they actually love the cold. They are more affected by the heat. So, in the summer at home, we keep a fan on them to cool them outdoors. We also freeze tiles and water bottles for them,” Sigler explains. Similar methods will be employed by the youth during fair week, which is typically very hot.
Fair entrants must also agree to engage with the public by answering questions about the rabbits and participate in fun events with the public too. “We want to engage the community as much as possible. Beyond being available to answer questions in the barn, we are going to have ‘Rabbit Hopping.’ It’s an agility contest for the bunnies. We’ll have a rabbit photo booth,” Sigler says
Shows are not limited to summertime 4-H Fairs, Sigler explains. Adults and youth show rabbits year round, thanks to organizations like the American Rabbit Association. Some rabbit lovers who attended the recent workshop have traveled outside of Frederick County this year to show their rabbits elsewhere in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Showing rabbits can be a year round hobby.
Sigler thinks rabbits are particularly special, because people who live in urban, suburban and rural settings can all enjoy them as pets and consider showing them. “Suburban kids can take part in shows, just like the rural kids, because rabbits can be in a hutch or indoors. They can be litter box trained,” she says.
“Rabbits are not as much of a financial commitment as larger animals,” Black, an FFA Advisor, adds. “You don’t have to live on a farm to get involved.”
Interest in raising rabbits has been growing in Frederick County, according to Sigler. She expects more rabbits will be shown at the Frederick County Fair this year than in years past.
Thirteen-year old Atlee Kitts of Clear Brook plans to participate in the fair this year with her Broken Black Mini-Rex named Shilo. She says she is looking forward to the excitement of the competition and seeing everyone else’s rabbits.
It’s clear that she truly adores her bunny. “When I first saw her [Shilo], I thought she was really pretty. It was love at first sight,” Kitts says. But, knowing bunny care is serious business, she says she “did a ton of research over the summer” to learn how to get Shilo ready to show with her. Kitts says Shilo has tons of personality. “She’s really sassy and she loves to kick. Sometimes she gets the ‘zoomies’ and it’s so cute to see her hop around.”
Once the thrill of the fair is done, Kitts wants to continue developing her handling skills to reveal Shilo’s potential superpower. “In the future, I’d like to make her a therapy rabbit,” Kitts says. With the help of rabbit experts, like Sigler, and devoted agriculture teachers, like Black, that might very well happen.
Black says she understands the impact of therapy rabbits. Her mother is in an assisted living and memory care residence in the Winchester area. Therapy bunnies visit the facility to brighten people’s days and her mother seems to enjoy it.
Sigler shares the belief that bunnies can bring healing and comfort. But, she also understands that the commitment involved in caring for rabbits is not for everyone. For more information, visit Sigler’s website: woodsmillrabbitry.weebly.com or email her at woodsmillrabbitry@gmail.com.
