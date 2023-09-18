In consideration of recent rain events, review of the moisture levels of ground cover fuels across Front Royal and Warren County, and projected forecast; the countywide burn restrictions have been lifted.
Residents are urged to remain cautious when performing open air burn activities and follow these safety tips:
- Call before you burn yard debris. Contact Warren County Communications Center at 540-635-4128 to log your open air burning activity.
- Know the weather forecast. Never burn on dry or windy days because it is easy for fire to spread out of control.
- Burn only yard debris. State regulations prohibit the open burning of any material that creates dense smoke or noxious odors. No one in Virginia may burn tires or other hazardous materials at any time.
- Keep your burn pile small or use a burn barrel. Clear at least a 15-foot radius around a barrel and at least a 25-foot radius around a burn pile, and make sure there are no tree branches or power lines above. Wet down the surrounding area before, during, and after the burn.
- Always have water and fire tools on site. Keep a water-charged hose, a bucket of water, a shovel, and dirt or sand nearby to extinguish the fire.
- Stay with the fire. Virginia law requires that you monitor a debris burn continually from start to finish, until the fire is completely out.
- Extinguish the fire. Drown the burn pile with water, stir the coals, and drown again. Repeat until the fire is completely out.�Recheck the fire. Go back and recheck old burn piles, as they can retain heat for several weeks and rekindle when the weather warms and the wind begins to blow.
- Call 911. If your fire escapes or gets beyond your control, call 911 immediately; even a slight delay may be disastrous. Do NOT try and fight the fire unless it is small and you can do so safely and easily. Leave this up to the trained firefighters.
- Caution. You may be using different types of small equipment when working in the yard. Lawn mowers and chainsaws are examples of equipment that can cause a wildfire when sparks ignite vegetation such as grass, weeds, or leaves.
The Burn Restriction may be re-instituted as deemed appropriate should conditions warrant.
