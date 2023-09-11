Local community development nonprofit Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance was awarded two state community development grants totaling $175,000 on Tuesday Sept, 5.
The grants were announced as part of a larger series by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. More than $2.9 million was awarded to municipalities across the Commonwealth as part of several small business development and community revitalization programs, according to a press release.
“Virginia is open for business, and my administration recognizes the importance of building strong entrepreneurial ecosystems and investing in our historic downtowns to make Virginia the best place to do business in the nation,” said Youngkin in the release. “These investments will ensure that, as we grow Virginia’s economy, we are supporting our local economies and creating strategic economic opportunities while preserving the unique character of these communities across the Commonwealth.”
HDR was awarded a $100,000 Virginia Business District Resurgence Grant for their Bricks and Clicks project, which aims to help small businesses build their physical and online presence. HDR was also awarded a $75,000 Virginia Main Street Downtown Investment Grant for their Harrisonburg Pavement to Park project. Both grant programs are administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
“These grant programs allow us to provide targeted assistance to address the unique challenges facing Virginia’s small businesses, downtowns and historic districts,” said Caren Merrick, secretary of commerce and trade, in the release. “We look forward to seeing the economic opportunities and growth that these projects will inspire while preserving the unique culture and history that make these Virginia downtown areas consumer destinations and the best place to live, work and do business.”
For more information, visit https://dhcd.virginia.gov/2023-spring-vms-cbl-and-vbdrg-awards.
