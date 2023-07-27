Caf2Code, a software development company, announced that it has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications, according to a press release.
This positions Caf2Code as one of the first and smallest firms globally to meet the requirements for this distinction, according to the press release.
Founded in 2017, Caf2Code has 14 full-time employees spanning seven states, in addition to several contractors, the press release stated.
The inspiration behind Caf2Code’s name is based on the old joke about programmers — that if someone inputs coffee, they output code. In March 2020, during the height of the pandemic panic, Caf2Code shifted its business model, making investments to expand its operations, serve more clients and create job opportunities, the press release stated.
Having become a Microsoft Partner in January 2021 and achieving Microsoft Gold Partner status in April 2021, these achievements culminated in an invitation from Microsoft to join the Emerging Partner Cohort for Business Applications in February 2023.
Microsoft retired its Silver and Gold Partnership programs in October 2022, introducing a new and more challenging Solutions Partner Designation framework. To achieve the Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications, Caf2Code successfully met a range of requirements, including performance metrics such as net customer adds, usage growth and deployments, as well as demonstrating skill proficiency through intermediate and advanced certifications.
This designation encompasses Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain, Microsoft’s flagship Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform. Typically utilized by enterprises with annual revenues exceeding $500 million and a minimum of 100 employees, up to those with annual revenues of $25 billion and 10,000 employees, this robust software suite caters to the needs of large-scale businesses.
