WEYERS CAVE — The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority will host its sixth public meeting both in-person and online from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.
Virginia CCA is an independent, apolitical subdivision that was created during a 2021 General Assembly session with the expectation that it would be the primary expert regulator, policy advisor and educator on cannabis matters.
The Robert E. Plecker Workforce Center at Blue Ridge Community College will serve as town hall for the meeting and those who wish to watch from home can live stream the event by going to https://cca.virginia.gov/news_events/shenandoah-valley-town-hall.
Those wishing to speak during the event are encouraged to sign up online at the same address provided. Speakers will be called upon during the town hall in the order they have signed up and all speakers will have a two-minute time limit.
"The CCA’s has three goals for its town hall in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Jeremy Preiss — the CCA’s acting head and chief officer for regulatory, policy and external affairs.
"First, we want to introduce the community to the CCA, including its public safety and health mission as well as its near-term priorities. Second, we want to share clear and current information regarding cannabis, including what activities are legal and illegal. And, finally, we want to hear from people in the area, including questions and concerns they have regarding cannabis. The overarching objective is to begin a dialogue, one that we intend to sustain over time and use to inform our work on behalf of Virginians," Preiss concluded.
In other words, cannabis in the Commonwealth is a newly paved two-way street between government and the public and holding town hall meetings is the CCA's way to keep the conversation going. Public meetings have been held throughout the state since the first of its kind that took place at Virginia Beach in March. This will the first time the CCA has visited the Shenandoah Valley.
According to Jessica Seier — who works as the public affairs manager for CCA, cannabis is frequently in the news and it's become a complex issue.
"Currently, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding what is legal and what continues to be illegal in Virginia with respect to cannabis," Seier explained. "People also have a lot of questions about the public health and safety issues related to cannabis. Given this lack of clarity, it's important that communities across the Commonwealth have access to up-to-date, credible information on which they can rely and act. Fortunately, Virginia has a state agency [the CCA] that is dedicated to cannabis regulation, policy and education. The town halls we've held around Virginia have focused on education and outreach. The CCA also believes it is important to not be strictly Richmond-bound but to get out and engage communities throughout the state. In this context, the town halls have proven to be a useful tool for hearing community concerns and questions about cannabis."
For more information about the public hearing and Virginia CCA in general, visit their website online at cca.virginia.gov or direct questions can be emailed to info@cca.virginia.gov.
