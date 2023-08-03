A car crashed into Latino convenience store and bakery La Flor De Mexico at 1171 S. High Street after striking a parked vehicle on Wednesday.
No one was injured, according to Mike Parks, director of communications for Harrisonburg.
The driver, 22-year-old Benito Raquel, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and reckless driving. The driver said he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake by accident, according to Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.