A car ran through the front of the Shenandoah Bicycle Company Friday morning.
First responders received a call about a car that had rammed through the entrance of a business on South Main Street after 9:40 a.m. April 14.
Crews were on scene by a quarter til 10 a.m., officials stated.
Once they arrived, crews found an unoccupied blue Mazda3 inside the bicycle shop.
The driver of the vehicle explained to officials that before he got out of his vehicle to speak with someone in the parking lot, he forgot to put his car in park. The parking lot in front of the bicycle shop has a declining slop. Once the driver was out of the vehicle, it rolled down, right through the shop's entrance.
There was no one inside the vehicle at the time.
The Shenandoah Bicycle Company doesn't open until 11 a.m., so no customers were inside at the time.
No injuries occurred due to the incident.
First responders were able to drive the vehicle out of the store. Around 10:25 a.m., the vehicle was prepped to be towed away.
Harrisonburg Communication Director Mike Parks said the shop is currently closed and will remain so for some time.
Harrisonburg Community Development building inspectors were also on the scene to asses the structural damage.
"We are working to help the shop owner get opened back up," Parks said.
Officials said there will be traffic violations for the driver, but those exact violations are still pending.
"Certainly, this is very severe for the business owner," Parks commented.
In addition to the structural damage of the building, there was damage to some merchandise. The vehicle caused a significant amount of damage to merchandise on display. A damage estimate has not yet been released.
There was limited damage to the vehicle, officials said, despite it going through two glass doors. As the vehicle was driven out of the building, onlookers were able to see the glass that covered its hood.
"We are very lucky that this was not worse than it was. If there had been people inside of the businesses at the time — if it had been open — we probably would have a very different situation here today. Luckily there was none in the car, there was no one inside the business at the time. So we re just dealing with property damage, not injuries," Parks said. "This was not nefarious in any way this was purely an accident."
