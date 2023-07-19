Sentara RMH Medical Center is scheduled to have car seat inspections and complimentary tours of the Sentara Family Birthplace, according to a news release from Sentara.
“Motor vehicle crashes are still the leading cause of death among children,” said Brianna Petit, child safety seat technician for the Harrisonburg Fire Department. “Most people don’t realize it, but more car seats are installed incorrectly than correctly, so we just like to remind the community to get their car seats checked, even if they’re installed correctly. [It is nice to have] reassurance that they’re installed the way they should be.”
The car seat inspections and tour will occur on the third Tuesday of the month, July 18, August 15, September 19, October 17 and November 21.
The car inspections are from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Harrisonburg Fire Department will be at the hospital’s main entrance to do the car seat inspection and assist with the installation of infant and child car seats.
The labor and delivery unit tours are scheduled for 3 p.m.
There is no registration needed.
National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Month is in September. According to Petit, there will be more car seat inspections available at that time.
Petit said there are popup car seat inspection events throughout the year. For updates on new car seat inspection training visit Harrisonburg Fire Department Facebook.
