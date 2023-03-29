The Plains — Forestry leaders from the Commonwealth of Virginia, and representatives of GreenTrees, planted tree seedlings in Marshall and Delaplane yesterday, according to a press release.
The planting marked the official launch of Virginia’s first-ever reforestation project that will generate carbon removal credits for sale on environmental markets, according to the press release.
In the new project, GreenTrees, which calls itself a global leader in reforestation to answer climate change and the largest reforestation program operator in the U.S., will plant 60,000 trees on 95 total acres in Fauquier and Shenandoah Counties. It will plant five varieties of hardwood trees, including oak, yellow poplar and sycamore, according to the release.
“This tree planting ceremony marks an excellent example of how landowners and the private sector can work together to create opportunities for environmentally friendly practices that will enhance and sustain our environment,” said Mary Leigh Daniel, Fauquier County Supervisor, Marshall District, in the release.
Virginia government representatives attending the planting of seedlings included Matthew Lohr, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry and Terry Lasher, Assistant State Forester, Virginia Department of Forestry, according to the release.
Representatives of GreenTrees included Dutch Van Voorhis, President and CEO, and Andrew Richards, Head of Virginia Enrollment Partnering, the release said.
“Policymakers and companies nationwide and in Virginia are banking on trees to play a critical role in reducing our carbon footprint," Lohr said. "We’re excited to support the launch of Virginia’s very first reforestation project for generating carbon credits that help curb the impacts of climate change while delivering revenue to landowners."
GreenTrees provides the resources for individual landowners to change their land use to forests, measure the biomass growth annually and convert that annual growth into carbon credits, it said in the release. For the past 20 years, GreenTrees has pioneered reforestation in the U.S. and worked in public-private partnership with government entities to empower landowners to participate in a vibrant, voluntary carbon credit market, it said in the release.
Carbon credits are auctioned by environmental markets to companies, which use carbon offsets to address emissions they cannot eliminate, the release said.
“Reforestation projects like the one we just launched in Virginia offer the largest and most immediate climate mitigation benefits, according to the National Academy of Sciences,” Van Voorhis said in the release. “Trees effectively pull carbon out of the Earth’s atmosphere, hence the term carbon removal, while delivering additional benefits of improved water quality, stabilizing soil erosion, generating new wildlife habitats, improving air quality and even potentially creating new jobs.”
GreenTrees plants forests in three primary areas within the United States: the Mississippi Alluvial Valley, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the U.S. southeastern region, according to the press release. To date, GreenTrees has engaged 600+ landowners ranging from 10 to 3,500+ acres and planted 130,000+ acres of forests, according to the release.
“We who live and work in Fauquier County cherish our rural and agricultural lands, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to this project," Daniel said, in the release.
