Eight nurses gathered around the conference table at Valley Urgent Care last week to share their stories and experiences in the field of nursing with the Daily News-Record.
Each nurse sitting around the room came from a different family dynamic, was at a different stage in their career and took a different path to becoming a nurse, yet the one concept that pulled the group together was their passion for taking care of the community that they grew up in.
National Nurses’ Day is recognized across the country each year on Saturday, May 6. This year’s theme focuses on honoring the work of nurses who lead, excel and innovate in healthcare systems and communities, making nurses vital to transforming the future of healthcare.
Valley Urgent Care and Sapphire Family Practice — two different providers housed under the same roof — are owned and operated by Michelle Seekford and together, the two businesses employ 20 registered nurses. Throughout their interviews with the DN-R, people spoke highly of the camaraderie they felt amongst one another working for Valley Urgent or Sapphire.
“I think that every person here embodies this year’s theme,” declared Seekford. “What makes us unique is the background that each each nurse brings to the practice.”
Seekford, who owned a healthcare business that set up pop-up clinics around the country, started Valley Urgent Care in 2012 with the desire to establish an advanced practice that would serve as a “home base” within her community.
After combining with Sapphire Family Practice, both clinics moved into their current building on Medical Ave in Harrisonburg last August. Seekford has many certifications under her tool belt, but her real wheelhouse is occupational health and safety.
Sheila Higdon works as a nurse practitioner for Sapphire family practice and has been, “climbing the ladder” in nursing for more than 40 years. Higdon had intended to pursue a career as a special education teacher, since she knew she wanted to work with people, but found herself deep within a nursing career instead. During her time as an ICU nurse, Higdon became part of her patients’ countless stories of healing.
“You have to want to learn,” Higdon said, “because you are always learning and you want to be able to make a difference in peoples lives.”
Amanda Breeden — who works on the Sapphire side of the practice along with Higdon — graduated from Massanutten Technical Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 2007, just one year after graduating high school. Breeden is the only one in her family to have gone into the field of nursing.
“In nursing, what it all comes down to is that at the end of the day you’ve done your best to make someone’s life just a little better,” Breeden said.
According to Breeden and Higdon, Diabetes is one of the most common cases that they see throughout their practice. Many of their patients, however, struggle to afford medications. Breeden and Higdon go above and beyond their required nursing duties to spend time searching for more affordable options for their patients who need it.
April Pierce knew she wanted to be a nurse from the time she was in the second grade. At 16, she became a certified nursing assistant and has been working her way through years of schooling and nursing experience ever since. One of the most rewarding parts of her career was having the opportunity to work as a flight nurse for a local air ambulance company, picking up patients and transporting them to different hospitals around the country.
“This is not just a place to come to work,” remarked Pierce, “It’s family. We help each other out so it never feels like you are trying to care for a patient by yourself and work together as a team to ensure the best outcome for the patient.”
Brianna Moomaw, who has been with Valley Urgent Care for two years, also earned her CNA license while she was still in high school. Moomaw was inspired to become a nurse after visiting the Massanutten Technical Center nursing program during a class field trip and continued to be captivated by the career all the way through nursing school. Moomaw is currently studying to become a certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, a program that was just recently added to Valley Urgent Care’s list of practices.
“There’s so much variety [in nursing],” explained Moomaw. “I like not having to do the same thing every day.”
Sandy Sprouse started out working for the Department of Corrections, but the idea of going into nursing kept pulling at her heart as she recalled that her mother had always been sick. Unlike many of the others, Sprouse became a nurse “later in life” and had to work her way up from a patient care technician to an administrative position. Sprouse took a step back from nursing after a traumatic family incident, but she soon realized how much she missed the hands on experience. She returned to school, and got her second master’s degree as a Nurse Practitioner.
“The most rewarding part of being a nurse is seeing the positive outcomes and helping those who need help,” Sprouse expressed, “especially those who are vulnerable and can’t help themselves. We are their advocates and we speak up for them.”
Hannah Rion is still what a seasoned provider would call a “new nurse” having only graduated a few years ago, but her passion for taking care of others far outweighs her experience in the field. Rion comes from a long line of nurses that stretches into both sides of the family. Hearing their stories and seeing the impact nursing had on their lives encouraged her to pursue nursing herself.
“They called me the little mama when I was younger,” Rion recalled. “I was always the one going around with my play baby wanting to take care of people.”
Dr. Tammy Kiser has been working as a nurse for 36 years, and claims that she was “born a nurse.” Kiser grew up in Bridgewater, where she currently resides. In fact it was at the Bridgewater retirement home where she got her start into nursing working as a candy-striper at 12 years old. She continued there until she was old enough to obtain her CNA at age 16. Kiser graduated with a bachelor’s in nursing from Eastern Mennonite University and 18 years later, she returned to school to get her master’s in nursing from James Madison University, then enrolled in the University of South Alabama to get her second master’s and a doctorate in nursing as a public health nursing administrator. Kiser’s true passion for care is focused on working with vulnerable populations, such as the homeless.
“A huge part of nursing is that you have to collaborate with so many different people and agencies,” Kiser said “and be willing to not try and do everything on your own.”
Becoming a nurse is a journey that takes countless hours of study and though the reward is great, it can be challenging both mentally and physically from the first day of class to retirement. Sometimes, nurses are faced with the task of telling a patient an outcome that might be hard to receive, but Seekford challenges each of her staff to take the extra time and go the extra mile so that even though an answer to a patients question might be “no” it’s not the end of the road for them.
“You could reinvent yourself as a nurse a hundred times and still be a nurse,” Kiser said.
After the lights in the clinic have been turned off for the day, each of the nurses still serve as an active part of the community. Many of them run into their patients at the grocery stores, receiving unexpected words of thanks. Higdon spends time with her granddaughters, Moomaw snuggles with her cats, Kiser grows a garden and Rion likes to hunt with her father and husband. For Seekford, it’s hiking and visiting the national parks — and bears, lots of bears.
