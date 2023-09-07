Harrisonburg cat café and animal protection agency Cat’s Cradle announced its Summer Blowout special on Sept. 1.
As part of the special, the agency is featuring $45 adoption fees for all cats and kittens. This is a discount of more than 50 percent from the agency’s usual adoption fees.
All animals will be microchipped, spayed or neutered, and up to date on vaccinations appropriate for their age, according to a post on the agency’s website.
The special ends Sept. 30. Adoption applications are available on the agency’s website.
