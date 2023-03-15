STAUNTON — Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced that the Clerk’s Office is once again seeking high school and college students who wish to serve as interns. The Clerk’s Office will provide internship and mentorship opportunities this Summer to students who are interested in Virginia Government, the Virginia Judicial System, or the law.
“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is pleased to offer this unique educational opportunity for young people in Augusta County for the third time this Summer,” Landes said. “The internships allow young people to see first-hand the work of the Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office.”
The Clerk’s Office has hosted fifteen students since the internship program was initiated in 2020. Interns will assist the Clerk’s Staff with several assignments and tasks. Interns may be assigned to work with the Clerk’s Staff in the Civil, Criminal, Court, Land Record, Probate, and Accounting Divisions in the office. For those interested in applying to become a Clerk’s Office Intern, they should contact Landes in the Clerk’s Office. Internship candidates will be required to complete an application and submit a cover letter and resume expressing their interest in serving. Students can apply online at https://www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk/internship-program.
The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes. More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at https://www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.
