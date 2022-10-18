MIDDLETOWN — As Civil War reenactors were registering for the 158th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek on Friday, volunteers were praising how organized the event was and relaying the praise they had heard so far.
“I think everything’s been great,” said volunteer Ryan Sonntag. “I’ve heard a couple times that this is the best that they’d ever experienced.”
Franklin Van Valkenburg, 32, was attending again, saying he’s been coming to Cedar Creek for two or three years and that he’s also participated in reenactments at New Market, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Fort Blakeley, Alabama.
“It’s nice to see people that we haven’t seen in a while,” he said.
There were about 1,100 people who participated last year, he said, and this year more than 1,500 were expected.
The Lexington resident was reenacting as a Confederate soldier, but he said he’s also been a Union soldier.
“It’s fun to do both,” he said. He can “channel that sense of what they were thinking or feeling.”
Van Valkenburg, who grew up in Marietta, Georgia, said he became interested in reenacting after learning about Gen. William T. Sherman’s campaign around Kennesaw Mountain in his home state.
“I saw the reenactment and thought I want to do this when I get older,” he recalled.
On Saturday, he was also planning to lead the evening candlelight tour again this year.
Seeing the battlefield at night, he said, “brings it to life” and makes the history “more tangible.”
Boyce resident Charles Snead, 70, has been coming to Cedar Creek for at least 10 years and said his wife got him interested in reenacting.
After he saw the 150th Gettysburg reenactment, he was hooked. His interest in horses also helped.
Normally he rides cavalry, but his horse recently broke its leg and had to be put down.
This year, he said he’s going to be volunteering and helping out where he can. But, always a Confederate soldier, he said he never misses a local reenactment if he can help it.
“This has always been a pretty major event,” he said.
“Last year was pretty good,” he said, though he noted fewer attendees following cancellations in 2018 and 2020. “This year, it’s picking back up,” he said.
The weekend of events took place only days after the arrest and indictment of a 63-year-old Winchester resident and former reenactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield that was found in a merchant tent on Sept. 23, 2017.
Gerald Leonard Drake is also accused of mailing a series of threatening letters to both the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation and officials in Gettysburg.
Drake is charged “in a 15-count federal indictment with malicious use of explosives, unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device, possession of an unregistered destructive device, using an explosive to commit a federal felony, stalking, mailing threatening communications and using the mail to threaten injury by means of an explosive,” according to a Winchester Star story published on Oct. 6.
Drake is also accused of continuing to send threatening letters to the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation.
The foundation canceled its 154th anniversary reenactment in 2018 after receiving a letter threatening violence but went on to hold its 155th reenactment without incident despite receiving another threatening letter in late 2019.
Then in 2020, the foundation canceled its 156th anniversary event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following Drake’s arrest, “There is a sense of relief,” said Ashley Sonntag, operations manager of the battlefield and museum curator for the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation.
However, she said the reenactors weren’t going to let any challenges keep them away.
“The interest was always going to be there,” she said. As of Friday afternoon, she said 1,525 people had signed up to participate in some way.
David Maloney, of Strasburg, doesn’t do reenacting but said he was volunteering for the weekend after missing the last couple of years.
In film production, he said he enjoys embracing the history of the battlefield.
“I think that if you study history, what you cannot escape is [the] complexity,” he said.
Historians regard the Battle of Cedar Creek in 1864 as one of the most important of the Civil War. It cemented Union control of the Shenandoah Valley which, coupled with the capture of Atlanta by Union forces in late August, opened the path to the fall of the Confederacy and the end of the war six months later.
Noting that some people look at Civil War reenactments and assume they glorify a particular historical viewpoint or political leaning, the 38-year-old Maloney he’s noticed many reenactors who defy any stereotype.
“It’s a very intelligent and historically minded group of people,” he said.
He also loves the historical aspect of reenactments.
“It’s an amazing thing when the sun goes down around here,” he said. “You lose yourself in the pageantry.”
Snead recalled a moment like that after the pipe bomb was discovered in 2017. After the spectators were removed from the grounds, the reenactors chose to remain.
The cavalry and infantry joined together, he recalled, and the bands played the national anthem followed by “Dixie.”
What impacted him was that in that moment, everyone was together, Snead said.
“To this day, it is still the most emotional thing I’ve ever been a part of.”
