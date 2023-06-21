 Skip to main content
Central Shenandoah Receives Grant To Leverage ARPA Plans

STAUNTON — The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission received some grant funding from the state and a regional EDA.

The Central Shenandoah district — which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland and Rockbridge Counties, the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and incorporated towns of Glasgow, Goshen and Monterey — got $100,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Virginia Department of Housing and Human Development.

The money will go toward helping that area find opportunities around the American Rescue Plan Act funding and other funding sources, according to a press release.

This staff report was prepared by Jillian Lynch.

