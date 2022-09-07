WINCHESTER — Dale and Phyllis Gelsinger drove almost 170 miles to Winchester on Friday just to go to the post office.
It wasn’t to mail any letters. Rather, they traveled from their home in Denver, Pennsylvania, to attend a ceremony in honor of one of their favorite country music singers.
The U.S. Postal Service building on North Loudoun Street, along the downtown walking mall, officially was renamed after the late Patsy Cline, a legendary singer and Winchester native.
A plaque denoting the honor now hangs on the wall in the post office. A mounted copy of a recent article in The Winchester Star, regarding President Joe Biden signing legislation to rename the building, is installed next to it.
“This should have been done 30 years ago,” Dale Gelsinger said.
He and his wife are members of Cline’s fan club. For many years, they’ve come to Winchester to attend Cline-oriented special events over Labor Day weekend, which is close to Cline’s Sept. 8 birthday.
Cline’s professional singing career lasted only about eight years before she died in a plane crash in Tennessee in 1963. She was just 30 years old.
Over the years, though, she became one of the most recognized and well-regarded names in country music.
Her hit records included “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” “She’s Got You” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.”
In 1960, Cline was the first female solo artist to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She became the first female solo artist inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973.
Cline also was among the first country singers to cross over into pop music. Numerous recording artists, in various musical genres, over the years have declared they were inspired by her songs.
Before she became famous, Cline was known as Virginia Patterson Hensley. She worked for several years at the former Triangle Diner on West Gerrard Street, according to Library of Congress records.
Bob Bartley, who owns the downtown post office building, recalled during the dedication having danced with Cline while music played on the diner’s jukebox.
“She had one of the prettiest voices I ever heard,” said Bartley.
Phyllis Gelsinger described Cline’s voice in one word: “Classy.”
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10, sponsored the legislation to rename the post office.
“I wanted to make sure this icon is forever remembered” in her hometown, Wexton said. “So many people here have been touched” by her music.
Attending the ceremony was “quite an exciting experience,” said Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge.
“My family and I are very happy for Patsy and her family,” Bartley said.
Fudge believes it appropriate for a post office building to be named after her mother.
She was “an avid letter writer,” Fudge said. She added that many of the things people know about her mom today were revealed through Cline’s letters.
The Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St., where she lived from 1948 to 1953, is a local tourist attraction on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Cline is buried in Shenandoah Memorial Park, where a bell tower was built in her memory during the 1980s.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said numerous Cline fans from elsewhere visit the community each year to go to those places.
Perhaps, he said, “Patsy’s fans from around the world will come [to the post office] just to mail a letter” to themselves, one that will have a Winchester postmark.
About 75 people attended Friday’s ceremony. Quite a few, including the Gelsingers, were fans from other places.
The ceremony was among several events held during the Labor Day weekend in recognition of what would have been Cline’s 90th birthday.
A block party was held along Kent Street on Saturday in front of her former home. That evening, a concert featuring country singer Mandy Barnett was held at Handley High School. Barnett was the original star of the musical “Always ... Patsy Cline” at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.
“We’re hoping to celebrate this [Cline’s birthday] for the whole year,” Fudge said.
Cline has been commemorated on postage stamps. Winchester Postmaster Karen Davis told Fudge she is trying to obtain a special stamp cancellation next year to mark the one-year anniversary of the post office being renamed.
