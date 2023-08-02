The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce held its first State of Education event Wednesday morning, kicking off a new annual event that gives the community a look into K-12 education in the area.
Chris Quinn, the president and CEO of the chamber, said the idea for the State of Education has been in the works for several years.
“We do our presidential address the chamber's done for many, many years for higher education, and it just seemed like there was a missing component,” Quinn said. “Our K-12 schools are such an important pipeline into the workforce, such a good partner with all the business community, that we felt like there needed to be something there.”
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County superintendents Michael Richards and Larry Shifflet discussed topics including goals for the school year, preparing students for the workforce and technology with Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey.
“It's just wonderful for the community to have the opportunity to hear from school superintendents and educators about both the challenges they face but also how they turn those challenges into opportunities for students that last a lifetime,” Downey said.
Richards said the new high school, Rocktown High, will be one of his priorities for the upcoming school year. Harrisonburg High School, he said, is “a very special place” with a number of unique programs and classes like the STEM Academy. The goal, he said, is to have programs like academies span across the whole division rather than having separate programs for separate high schools.
Shifflett mentioned attendance for students as one of his important goals due to decreased school attendance after COVID-19.
“While we're delivering instruction and doing activities, and they're not there. They're missing out,” Shifflett said. “It's hard sometimes to recapture them.”
To adapt to the future workforce following the pandemic, Shifflett and Richards said making sure that students can get a job, go to college or go into the military after high school and teaching soft skills for the workplace were important to give students multiple options.
After the height of COVID-19, Shifflett said RCPS began allowing students to get credit through mentorships and internships. Last year, he said, around 600 students participated. HCPS recently got a grant from the Commonwealth for facilities upgrade, with the majority of the grant going to career and technical education.
“One of the things the pandemic did was it sped up our thinking on [the idea] that students need more pathways,” Richards said. “They need more pathways into careers, more pathways in addition to simply you go to college or you don’t.”
Richards said when preparing students for the future, schools have to improve the skill set and knowledge children have about technology and artificial intelligence. Social media negatively impact mental health, and to succeed in a world with AI, he said, students need to have soft skills.
Technology can also benefit classrooms, Shifflett said, but when using technology, the focus should be on “who’s doing the thinking” so students don’t take advantage of things like AI without really learning.
“It's important we have a growth mindset with our students that we're always learning, always being adaptive and working on the technology,” Shifflett said.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Presidential Address with the presidents from BRCC, James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. at the Spotswood Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.