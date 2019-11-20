City police have charged three men in connection to a shooting last month, the Harrisonburg Police Department announced Wednesday.
A man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was dropped off at Sentara RMH Medical Center's emergency room doors on Oct. 20 and was later taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He remains hospitalized from his injuries, police said Wednesday. The victim was initially identified as a 27-year-old, but Wednesday's press release says his age is 19.
Police determined the shooting took place near the Golden China restaurant at the intersection of East Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Jesus Martinez Ramos, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, display a firearm in commission of a felony and robbery.
Jasaem Masoud, 19, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice, felony destruction of evidence, felony possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor accessory after the fact.
Rami Saleh Shoresh, 19, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice, felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor accessory after the fact.
It could not be determined what relationship, if any, the victim had with the suspects.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call HPD's Major Crimes Unit at 437-2650 or Crime Solvers at 574-5050. Tipsters can also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
