A tractor trailer overturned on I-81 South near Bridgewater exit in Rockingham County on Sunday.
At 5:42 p.m. on July 23, Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 239, according to Corinne Geller, Public Relations Director of Virginia State Police.
A tractor trailer driver, hauling large rolls of paper, was headed south on I-81. He ran off the road and overturned his vehicle on the side, per Geller.
The driver is a 49-year-old male from Texas. As a result of the incident, he suffered minor injuries, according to Geller. He was charged with reckless driving.
