Chief Ian Bennett will step away from the Harrisonburg Fire Department in 2020 to take a job with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the city announced via email Friday.
Bennett has served at the city's fire chief since 2016 and added acting director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center to his responsibilities in October of this year.
His last day on the job will be April 1.
“I appreciate everything Chief Bennett has brought to the position of fire chief, especially the professionalism and enthusiasm he brings to work every day,” said Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell in a press release.
Bennett started his firefighting career in Harrisonburg in 1987. In 1991, he left to become a firefighter with the Virginia Air National Guard Fire and Rescue, where he climbed the ranks to lieutenant.
Four years later, he left to become a deputy chief in Auburn, Ala. In 1996, he returned to the National Guard as a deputy chief.
In 2003, he became a battalion chief in Castle Rock, Colo., before returning to the Shenandoah Valley. In 2005, he was hired as a deputy chief with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and took the same position with HFD in 2008.
In role with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Bennett will assist families and fire departments across the nation to help them heal and recover following the death of a firefighter in the line of duty.
