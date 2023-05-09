WINCHESTER — For a few hours over the weekend, Michael W. Smith made Winchester his place in this world.
The Grammy Award-winning recording artist, one of the most prominent names in contemporary Christian music, performed Sunday afternoon at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletic & Events Center.
His concert marked the conclusion of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
“It’s going to be a good afternoon,” Smith told almost 2,600 fans shortly after taking to the stage.
Smith has sold more than 18 million records worldwide during his career as a singer-songwriter, which has spanned almost four decades.
His works include 14 albums certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling at least 500,000 copies, five albums certified platinum for selling at least a million copies and more than 30 singles that reached No. 1 on the music charts. He has three Grammy Awards, one American Music Award and 45 Dove Awards. The latter recognize success within the Christian music industry.
Smith also is known within pop music, especially for his 1991 song “Place in this World,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard magazine’s Christian contemporary hit radio and adult contemporary charts and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 mainstream singles chart. The song is about someone trying to figure out their uniqueness as a person and how they fit in.
Before the show, Smith told The Winchester Star he hopes his music will make concertgoers — especially those feeling insecure or pessimistic — realize “they’re not here (on Earth) by mistake. There’s a reason for their lives.”
“I want people to walk out of here with a greater sense of hope and feel encouraged,” he said.
Acknowledging problems the world has faced in recent years, Smith said it seems “everybody is looking in all the wrong places” to solve them.
The solution, according to Smith, is to turn to God for strength, encouragement, wisdom and love.
“What we could use is a little bit more love,” he said. “You can change the world with love.”
“The nearness of God is what gets us through” hard times, said Michael Cochren, lead singer of Cochren & Co., Smith’s opening act.
“Life is hard,” he added. “But after every storm, the sun shines.”
Cochren’s group has been performing for about 10 years, but it recently began achieving a greater level of stardom and success on the Christian music charts with singles such as “Thank God for Sunday Morning” and “Running Home.”
Smith talked with some audience members from the stage. He led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to a woman named Mary.
While introducing his band members, Smith noted that his drummer, Chris Leidhecker, is married to a former Shenandoah University student. His wife, Corinne, graduated in 2011.
Leidhecker met her when he was 19 and they were attending different colleges. He frequently drove to Winchester from Pennsylvania to see her. Since they got married, they’ve visited the area several times.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “It feels like home to me.”
They currently live in Nashville.
Amid a world tour, Smith is taking a break between visits to Europe and South Africa. He said that upon being invited to perform during the Apple Blossom Festival, “I thought, ‘Why not?’ So here I am!”
The West Virginia native mentioned he’s previously visited the Northern Shenandoah Valley, although he couldn’t recall exactly when.
Having arrived in Winchester just before before the concert, he said he hoped to be able to ride around and see the community afterward.
Sunday’s concert was the first contemporary Christian music performance during an Apple Blossom Festival.
A total of 2,567 tickets were sold, and ticket-holders nearly filled the university’s gym to capacity. Concert organizers were astonished at the turnout.
“It’s a really good, brand-new event the community truly has embraced,” said festival representative Trae Vickers. “We hope to build on it in years to come.”
“I definitely hope it becomes an annual tradition” to have a concert featuring a major entertainer to close out the festival each year, said Executive Director Brad Veach. “It’s a positive way to end the festival.”
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
