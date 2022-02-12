WINCHESTER — Tucked inside the Northside Station shopping center, in a small storefront marked only by handwritten signs on green poster board, a small church is quietly making a big impact on Winchester.
Native American Ministries Warriors for Christ, a street church for the homeless and less fortunate, opened a 2,200-square-foot food pantry in this location in December. Pastor Charles Headley, who is three-quarters Cherokee and oversees the operations at 809 A/B N. Loudoun St. in Winchester, said it’s the only physical building associated with the independent ministry that he began in 2009.
“This has always been my dream,” Headley said on Thursday while showing off the donated food, clothing, toiletries and household items that he is giving away to anyone in need. “Homeless people can come in and get warm, get a meal, they can use the microwave. ... I have a rapport with all of them.”
Headley said he understands the trauma and despair of homelessness because has been homeless himself. His wild ways eventually landed him in prison for 10 years, and when he got out on Feb. 8, 1999, he became a born-again Christian committed to helping others who were traveling the same road that had followed.
“God radically and emphatically changed my life, so here we are,” he said.
The Native American Ministries pantry is far from a one-man show. Headley is assisted by more than a dozen staffers, many of whom are relatives or members of his church’s board of directors. None of them get paid for their service, yet all are committed to serving the physical and spiritual needs of the Winchester area’s homeless population.
“We do what we do because we love God and we love people,” Headley said.
When Headley decided to pursue his dream of opening a pantry, he signed a letter of intent to lease the space at 809 A/B N. Loudoun St. based strictly on faith because, at that time, he had no money. The next day, an apparent answer to his prayer came in the form of an anonymous donor who called and offered $2,000 to secure the space.
“I paid the deposit and here we are,” Headley said.
Many of his fellow tenants in the Northside Station shopping center have been equally generous. Northside Laundromat has offered free laundry services for the pantry’s customers one day each month, The Liquidation Store has pledged to donate overstocked food items and will hold a monthly silent auction to raise money for the pantry, and M.D. Hair Designs donated four makeovers to be given away to the pantry’s homeless clients.
“You’ll get love here,” Headley said. “I don’t care how much money you make, how much money you don’t make. You have a need, you come, we serve you and we send you on your way, no questions asked.”
To help keep the pantry in business, a car show is scheduled for March 20 in the Northside Station shopping center on North Loudoun Street. Board member and pantry intake officer Tasha Meadows said race cars, show cars and motorcycles will be on display starting at noon.
“We will have food for sale, a live auction, a 50/50 drawing and baked goods,” Meadows said, “and all proceeds are going to come back to support the food pantry.”
Anyone who wants to enter a vehicle or volunteer to help at the show is asked to call 540-773-1541.
The Native American Ministries pantry is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. However, its services are available to people in need 24 hours a day by calling 540-773-1541. For more information, visit namwc.org.
