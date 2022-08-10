The local Church World Service office announced it received a grant from Sentara to help connect immigrants with health care jobs locally, according to a press release.
Called the Healthcare Careers Pathway Program, the local CWS office will use the funds to connect immigrants it serves with English language courses and education programs, allowing them to eventually access higher skilled jobs in health care professions, the release said.
It will assist refugees who may have worked in health care fields in their home country earn the necessary license to work in the U.S. more quickly and build access to entry-level jobs in health care, the release said.
