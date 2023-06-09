GROTTOES — Another school year has come to a bittersweet end, and kids from every corner of the county will flock to community pools to fill their summer vacation days with swimming and sunshine.
Instead of splashing into the deep end at Grand Caverns park swimming pool this summer, however, families in Grottoes will face a locked chain-link fence and an empty concrete basin. For more than 45 years, the Grottoes pool — which dates back to when the caverns and park were owned by the state — was a summertime staple for local residents. Costly damage to the facilities was discovered last summer that brought the pool season to a short end. Since then, the town and townspeople have gone back and forth as to whether the pool should be saved or demolished.
As for the current state of the pool — which usually opens at the end of May — it will remain closed to the public for the rest of the season. But what lies in store for the pool in the distant future?
Town council held a public hearing during its April meeting in which it received an unexpected amount of feedback from citizens about repairing the pool. At the town's May meeting, a motion was made to rescind the demolition order that was approved in February and establish a citizen-driven committee to decide which direction the issue of the pool should be taken. Council met again on Wednesday, May 31, to discuss what the scope of the committee should be. Michael Kohl — a council member who has been advocating for the pool's repair — was selected to be the liaison between council and committee.
According to Kohl, the goal of the committee is to make a final decision in regards to the fate of the pool and hopefully one that will have a positive outcome towards saving it. Kohl himself was surprised by the amount of feedback council received when they originally planned to fill the pool earlier this year, so establishing a committee will bring organization to addressing this issue and allow the townspeople to have a say in resolving the matter.
"I'm very excited about this partnership between a local government and its citizens who will work together to address the issue of pool repair," Kohl said.
While finding a solution to the problem is great, Kohl noted that the committee serves as an example of a local governing body running exactly like its supposed to. Even after the matter of the pool has been settled, Kohl has hopes that Grottoes will continue to partner with its citizens in such a manner to address concerns and problems within the town as they arise.
"[Residents I've talked to say that] the pool represents a part of their community. If the pool goes away, a part of their community goes away," Kohl said.
In other words, it's not just a swimming pool. It's a landmark that has been part of family stories for multiple generations.
The Grottoes pool committee is made up of 10 citizens who will hold their first meeting on Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. While committee members have been set, any resident with interest in deciding what the next steps will look like for the Grottoes pool are welcome to attend.
