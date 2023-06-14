Harrisonburg Public Works has begun efforts on a key roadway project that will create a safer transportation option for all users, the city announced in a press release.
Road reconfiguration work started June 6 on East Market Street from Federal Street ending just after the intersection at Myrtle Street. Work will require lane closures in eastbound and westbound lanes, and traffic controls will be in place as the road will remain open to through traffic. Those traveling through the work zone are encouraged to do so with care for the safety of other travelers and work crews. East Market Street work is expected to continue until the end of June, the press release stated.
This project is one of three reconfiguration projects taking place during the city’s paving schedule in efforts to create safer roads and a more connected bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. The East Market Street reconfiguration project will involve the following:
• Repaving of the road
• Allow for a westbound dedicated right turn lane at the Mason Street and East Market Street intersection. • Reduction to one eastbound lane beginning at Federal Street and ending just after the intersection at Myrtle Street to reduce rear-end and left/right turn crashes and provide fewer lanes for pedestrians to cross in a highly pedestrian-traveled area.
• Installation of crosswalk and refuge island just east of Broad Street to provide a space for pedestrians to cross the street and provide a protected space for bicyclists and pedestrians to wait for an acceptable gap in traffic - allowing the crossing to be made in two stages, if needed.
• Installation of median pedestrian refuge island that will restrict southbound left turns onto Myrtle Street to provide a space for pedestrians to wait for an acceptable gap in traffic.
Nationally, roadway reconfiguration efforts seek to improve safety and operations on streets through modifying the use of the existing pavement to change the number and alignment of lanes. An open house was held in March to explain the projects and received community feedback through a questionnaire, the press release stated.
More information about upcoming roadway reconfiguration projects, and supporting studies, may be found online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/roadway-reconfigurations. Anyone with questions also may email Harrisonburg Public Works at Brittany.Clem-Hott@harrisonburgva.gov.
