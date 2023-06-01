The ceremonial start of construction on the new Harrisonburg City public works building began Thursday morning after city staff broke ground on the site with golden shovels.
The two-story nearly 24,000-square-foot building will include space for public works staff, a new fire department training classroom, a police department substation and equipment garage, over 100 kilowatts of solar panels with 100% backup power, and four new electric vehicle charging stations for the Harrisonburg City electric car fleet to use.
“The work that will be done in this new facility will help us achieve our mission of providing high-quality services to the people of Harrisonburg and give some of the hardest working folks on our city team a brand new state-of-the-art facility in which to do it,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.
Tom Hartman, the Harrisonburg director of public works, said the process for the building started in 2019 with a feasibility study considering whether to renovate the existing 1950s-era public works building or construct a new building. According to a press release, the study determined that due to floodplain impacts and the building’s age, constructing a new building would be the best approach.
COVID-19 slowed the process, Hartman said, but after working with the council and City Manager Ande Banks, a capital improvement program for the new building was approved in 2022. Later that year, Harrisonburg City entered a contract with Harman Construction for the new building.
Hartman said the building would be extremely energy efficient and would be able to work off the grid due to the solar panels included in the building. According to the city’s capital improvement program, the total cost of planning and constructing the new building is $5,985,135.
“Hopefully in about a year, you’ll see another invitation coming out from public works to come back to the most important part — the ribbon cutting, where we can walk through the new facility, show it off and talk about our new facility,” Hartman said.
