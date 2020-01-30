City Council voted to spend another $2.2 million on land for the new high school Tuesday, but officials hope to recover much of that money.
Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 2.52-acre parcel that includes the former Pano’s Restaurant and Lounge on South Main Street, owned by Sylvia and Pete Karageorge.
Located at 3190 S. Main St., the property is just south of East Kaylor Park Drive, which will serve as the primary entrance for the new high school.
City officials plan to install a traffic signal at the intersection, along with a left-turn lane onto East Kaylor from Main Street and a right-turn lane onto East Kaylor from Main.
Another right-in, right-out access point will be located at South Main’s intersection with Boxwood Court.
Construction began in December on the new school. It will be located on 60 acres between Interstate 81 and South Main Street, which council bought for $5 million.
Staff determined during right of way acquisition work that it’d be prudent to buy the entire 2.52 acres of the Pano’s property rather than only the parts needed for the infrastructure work at the East Kaylor Park Drive intersection, said Chris Brown, the city’s attorney.
The work would eliminate the business’ front entrance and some parking, among other effects, Brown said.
As a result, it would “vastly affect the value of the remaining parcel,” he said, estimating the city would end up paying $1.5 million for the right of way.
The property was already for sale, and staff negotiated a contract to buy it all for $2.2 million instead.
Construction crews would use the site as a staging area, and once work is complete, Brown said, the city would demolish the old Pano’s, reconfigure the parcel and put it up for sale.
Brown said officials hope to “recoup a substantial part of the $2.2 million instead of spending upwards of $1.5 million.”
Council approved the deal with no comment.
