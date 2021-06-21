On the east side of a closed Liberty Street, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed put the finishing touches on seating outside Magpie Diner, tucking red-and-white tablecloths at the corners.
Soon, food would be served.
Up the street, Marlon Foster set up his drum kit at an event for the first time in over a year. His infectious laugh inviting hugs from old friends and high-fives from good pals.
Soon, live music would be played.
On the west side of the street, sitting in folding chairs watching all the activity, were Beverly Via and Thomas Hunter Jr.
Via, eager to talk.
Hunter nodding his head in silence with a smile.
Soon, Via said, this would all be called “history.”
“We’re excited that we can say, ‘finally,’” she said. “Our generation is glad to be around to see this, the next generation is going to call this history. History has been made.”
On Saturday, along a just over one-block stretch of Liberty Street, Harrisonburg took to the streets to celebrate Juneteenth —a longtime staple celebration at church picnics which, on Thursday, became a national holiday when President Joe Biden signed legislation enshrining June 19 as the national day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
The history of Juneteenth runs long and deep in Black communities across the country, said Reed, taking a break from setting up the seating.
The celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas, according to The Association Press. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865. Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston on June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. That was more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox.
“Black people, we’ve been celebrating Juneteenth,” Reed said. “But now the world is celebrating.”
Via, wearing a black Juneteenth shirt and coaster-sized black earrings with an outline of the African continent colored in green, red and yellow. The green depicting the color of the land, the red the blood spilled and the yellow, Via said, for peace and tranquility. The black fist thrusting up between representing the color of the people.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “We’ve worked hard; our ancestors have worked hard. This holiday has been overlooked for many, many, many, many, many years.”
The idea behind hosting a Juneteenth celebration originated from a conversation with Reed, Councilman Chris Jones and Magpie owner Kirsten Moore. Down the street from Magpie, Zach Carlson — owner of Sage Bird Ciderworks — stood in his parking lot, looked down the street toward the growing crowd and smiled.
“We’re excited to be part of this,” he said of the block-party atmosphere slowly building. “Juneteenth is not a new thing, I think it’s new for a lot of people.”
The holiday, he said, is important.
“We need to do this,” he said. “We need to celebrate Black folks, we need to lift Black voices. Too often, things get whitewashed.”
A nationwide celebration of Juneteenth is just a step in the process, Carlson said. But it’s an important one.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said.
Part of that work, Carlson said, is what put Juneteenth national recognition onto the rocket-like trajectory it’s been on for over a year. On June 16, 2020, during the height of the summer protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Gov. Ralph Northam made Juneteenth a state holiday. Two days later, the city of Harrisonburg followed suit and council voted to make it a city holiday.
“Everyone knows a little bit about it now,” said Foster, taking a break from setting up his drum kit. “I don’t know why it’s taken so long, but I’m glad [Juneteenth is] in the forefront.”
With her work almost done, Reed looked over the tables and watched the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah District and Sentara RMH Medical Center set up a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic and free blood pressure and diabetes screening station in a parking lot across the street.
That, she said, pointing toward the clinic with a nod, was important as well.
“We’re going to have some fun,” Reed said. “I’m thrilled Harrisonburg embraced it, and I knew we would, as a city.”
Finally, Foster began to hit the skins and another member of the trio plucked at a stunning stand-up bass. The third member, sitting front and center under a pop-up tent, strummed his guitar. Three couples got up and started dancing in the middle of Liberty Street.
Via, still in her folding chair, tapped her feet to the beat.
Hunter, to her right, nodded his head to the bass.
Finally, when someone asked what more work needed to be done for equality, he broke his silence.
“Just pray,” Hunter said. “Pray for everyone.”
“And respect,” Via said. “Respect for everyone.”
(1) comment
“Democrats prefer #juneteenthday to the real occasion on which slavery was abolished—the date the 13th Amendment was passed permanently ending American slavery. This is an awkward day for Democrats because the vast majority of them—even in the North—opposed the 13th Amendment."
Just saying...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.