Harrisonburg City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the proposed Bluestone Town Center, an 897-unit affordable housing project that will be located on 89 acres of undeveloped land at the corner of Erickson Avenue and Garbers Church Road.
Vice mayor Laura Dent and council members Dany Fleming and Monica Robinson voted to approve the project while Mayor Deanna Reed and council member Chris Jones dissented. The council tabled the proposal at its Feb. 14 meeting, after a nearly eight-hour long meeting where council members heard from the developers and city residents.
The discussion Tuesday started with a 5:30 p.m. work session and council approved the project during its regularly scheduled meeting. Robinson said after spending "hours and hours" researching the project and listening to concerns, she felt that all of those concerns could be answered by city staff as development progresses.
Fleming and Dent expressed their approval of the project and said the project will help address the city's housing crisis.
“This is only a portion of what we need,” Fleming said.
Reed and Jones however, disagreed.
Reed said while she is for affordable housing, she’s concerned how Bluestone Town Center will look in the future. She said if the development was 500-600 units, she would be all for it.
“Not every project is meant for Harrisonburg,” Reed said.
Reed and Jones both said they spoke with members of the local workforce and no one expressed interest in living at Bluestone Town Center.
Jones said putting people of a certain socioeconomic status in one development area has historically had negative impacts, and he’s worried the same will happen at Bluestone Town Center.
As an affordable housing project, people with 80% of Harrisonburg’s median income would be eligible to rent, according to Liz Webb, city housing coordinator. Those with 80% to 120% of Harrisonburg’s median income would be eligible to purchase for-sale units. The town center would accept housing vouchers for rental properties.
Bluestone Town Center would have 897 units, including 133 for-sale manufactured homes, which are homes built in a factory and installed on-site, 324 town homes, and 440 apartments. A handful of houses, a poultry farm, Bluestone Elementary School and Harrisonburg High School surround the site.
During public comment at City Council and city planning commission meetings, residents voiced concerns about potential traffic, difficult geology at the site, stormwater runoff, the site’s proximity to a poultry farm and school overcrowding.
Conversely, residents also spoke in favor of the project and the need for affordable housing in the city.
Nonprofits such as Mercy House, United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Valley Program for Aging Services, and Climate Action Alliance of the Valley said they support the project.
Other groups such as the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Harrisonburg Rockingham Social Services District, and Strength in Peers were also in favor.
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with EquityPlus, an investment and advisory firm, to propose the project.
Construction will be phased over eight to 10 years, developers have said — 100 units will be built a year.
