Harrisonburg’s City Council convened Tuesday for a public hearing on the city’s annual budget. The budget proposal for fiscal year 2023-2024 is $362 million, which is $26.8 million higher than last year’s budget.
Of the city’s twenty-one funded accounts, only six accounts have a proposed budget decrease: Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Communications Capital Projects, Water Capital Projects, Sewer Capital Projects, Water Fund and Public Transportation.
The proposed budget will be voted on by city council May 23. If the budget is passed, then the General Fund and the School Fund will receive the highest funding, $157 million and $114 million, respectively. Budget proposal highlights for capital improvement projects include: $5 million in funding for renovations on the old Municipal Building, $2.7 million for water and sewer lines replacement, $1.2 million to replace the Station 4 fire engine, and $350,000 for pedestrian ramp improvements at the intersection of Port Republic Road, Hillside Avenue, and Bluestone Drive.
The next city council meeting is Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. The meeting agenda includes a first reading of the proposed budget, and a public hearing on the proposed three-cent real estate tax increase.
Residents can provide feedback regarding the budget. Residents unable to attend public hearings in-person can attend meetings virtually at https://harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Residents can also call in to the public hearing during the meeting. The phone number is 540-437-2687.
