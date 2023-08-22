Harrisonburg City Council met to discuss zoning and ordinance changes at City Hall on Tuesday. Council approved two zoning changes and special use permits and a sewer easement, and discussed changes to ordinances regarding water and sewer utilities. The council also approved a letter that will be sent to the Commonwealth Transportation Board regarding changes to the SMART SCALE program. Council decided to move forward with American Ramp Company to construct the new Westover Skate Park.
Rezoning
City council unanimously approved two rezoning and special use permit requests. The first was a request from Sunchase Harrisonburg LLC to rezone and acquire special use permits for two parcels of land on Sunchase Drive and Chase Court. The parcels include 21 addresses between them. Per the requests made by Sunchase Harrisonburg LLC, the parcels have been rezoned from R-3, multiple dwelling residential, to R-5C, high density residential conditional. With the new zoning, Sunchase will build basement units in apartment buildings that have been built into a hillside. A representative for Sunchase said the basement units will be each have four bedrooms and bathrooms, following the floor plans of the units already in the student housing complexes. Council also mentioned the Department of Public Works is conducting a study in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Transportation to make the intersection of Sunchase Drive and Neff Avenue safer for pedestrians.
Council also unanimously voted to rezone 853 and 853-A Hillside Ave., from R-2, residential, to R-3C, medium density residential conditional. Under the conditions offered by the applicants, Christophel Properties LLC and Abigail Christophel, the properties will only be used for residential dwellings, and the dwellings will be restricted to single families. The properties are currently duplex homes, and according to Adam Fletcher, director of Harrisonburg community development, Christophel Properties LLC will use the new zoning to separate the top and bottom floors of each duplex into separate units.
Ordinance Changes
City attorney Chris Brown presented the council with several potential changes to city ordinances regarding water and sewer utilities. The ordinances in question relate to separate water meters and sewer lines being required for multiple buildings on a lot owned by the same entity, fire-suppression sprinkler systems; where private and city water lines meet, and charges for installing new water lines and meters and sewer laterals. A public hearing will be held to discuss the changes to the ordinance regarding water and sewer installation. The council unanimously decided to vote on this and all other ordinance changes after the public hearing. A date for the hearing was not announced.
Letter to the Commonwealth Transportation Board
The council unanimously voted to support a letter to the CTB regarding upcoming changes to the SMART SCALE program. According to Vice Mayor Laura Dent, the changes to the program, which is used to determine priority levels for funding transportation projects across the Commonwealth, may have devastating, far-reaching impacts for the city of Harrisonburg and its department of public works. The letter highlights some major concerns that the city has with the changes to SMART SCALE, according to Dent. These are shifting priority from pedestrian and cycling-oriented to automobile and highway-oriented projects, reducing the maximum number of projects a municipality can apply for from four to two, placing stronger emphasis on land use when evaluating an application, and completely cutting out transit considerations. According to Dent, these changes would make it more difficult for Harrisonburg to compete with other municipalities in the SMART SCALE process.
“The big issue is the sweeping changes that are happening,” said council member Dany Fleming. “And it seems like there hasn’t been a lot of thought as to the consequences.”
Other Items
The council heard a proposal to grant three sewer easements to Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority. The easements would allow the construction of three sewer lines, which would link three municipal buildings. The installation of the sewer lines would interfere with a Harrisonburg Police Department obstacle course training facility. An agreement was reached where HRRSA would fund replacement of any obstacles destroyed during the installation. The council delayed voting until the city attorney could further evaluate the compensation for new obstacles.
The council unanimously voted to preliminarily subdivide 55 Baxter Drive to create a new subdivision and allow for variances for subdivision ordinances. Of note, the city allowed for the developer, Harrisonburg Ford Property LLC, to construct the street with a width of 44 feet instead of the usual required 50 feet. There will also be sidewalk on only one side of the street. Fletcher, who presented the proposal, noted that the street had already been constructed with the noted variances, and the unique situation led to Community Planning recommending that the council allow for the variances.
Finally, council decided to move forward with American Ramp Company to construct the new Westover Skate Park. While concepts from other skate park contractors were considered, council members highlighted the potential legal costs from breaking the contract with ARC as a primary reason to remain with them.
