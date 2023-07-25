Harrisonburg City Council made decisions on American Rescue Plan Act fund allocation and delinquent taxes at its rgular meeting on Tuesday.
ARPA Funds
The council received an update on capital projects fueled by ARPA funds during the meeting. Those projects included several parks and recreation projects, the Homeless Services Center, a new fire station and various neighborhood improvement projects.
Parks projects will account for $7.63 million in ARPA funds, according to Brian Mancini, Harrisonburg’s director of parks and recreation. These projects include improvements to Smithland Athletic Complex, continued construction of Thomas Harrison Soccer Field, construction of a new Westover Skate Park, construction of a splash pad at Ralph Sampson Park and construction of new playground equipment at Purcell Park.
The council deliberated over whether to keep a contract for Westover Skate Park with American Ramp Company or break the contract at the cost of $60,000 and select a new contractor, according to Mancini.
Residents have expressed they do not want the city to work with American Ramp Company, which has been awarded the contract, because a lot of the plans it provided involve metal ramps.
The city has allocated $475,000 for this project, said Mancini.
The council ultimately decided to see what other firms could deliver on a budget consisting of funds remaining after breaching the contract with American Ramp Company.
Feedback will be open to the community for the new Westover Skate Park, according to Mancini.
ARPA funds have also been allocated for the Homeless Services Center, neighborhood improvement projects, and construction of the new Fire Station Five, according to Luke Morgan, Harrisonburg’s grants and programs analyst, and $5 million has been allocated for the Homeless Services Center, $846,000 for neighborhood improvements, and $5 million for Fire Station Five.
The council also received updates on ARPA-created funds being used for city improvement. Four funds have been created.
The housing fund has been allocated $2 million, according to Morgan. This will be used to fund new housing projects with loans and grants. The focus will be on longterm affordability through housing unit creation or preservation, according to Morgan.
The childcare fund has been allocated $496,000, according to Morgan. This will focus on increasing childcare capacity in the city and helping unlicensed in-home childcare providers become licensed, said Morgan.
The mental health fund has been allocated $400,000, according to Morgan. Recipients of this fund include the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence, said Morgan.
The Small Business Assistance Fund has been allocated $200,000. This will go toward mitigating financial hardships relating to the pandemic. This includes the Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program, said Morgan.
All ARPA funds must be obligated by the end of 2024 and used by the end of 2026, according to regulations set by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Delinquent Taxes
The council members voted unanimously to accept write-offs for delinquent real estate taxes from 2002 and delinquent property taxes from 2017.
The write-offs amount to less than $1,400 dollars in real estate taxes from 2002, and $178,600 according to a letter to the council members by City Treasurer Jeff Shafer.
Several real estate taxes will not be written off and instead extended through debt warrants, according to Shafer.
For more information on the meeting, visit https://harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/DepartmentDetail.aspx?ID=25927&GUID=C624ADA0-E641-4961-BC43-C256D530C783.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.