Harrisonburg City Council held a work session and meeting on Tuesday to hear updates on several projects and vote on rezoning applications. The council also voted on ordinance changes, which were brought up at the Aug. 22 meeting, and the 2023 personal property tax relief rate.

New Mosby Road Community

The council unanimously approved a rezoning and two special use permit requests submitted by Daniel W. and Nancy R. Brubaker Trustees and Bluestone Land Company for 210, 280 and 290 West Mosby Road. The addresses were rezoned from R-2, R-2C and B-2C, respectively, to R-5C. This new zoning will allow for the construction of a high-density residential complex, with several conditions per the Special Use Permits offered by the applicant and accepted by the council.

"The plan here is to rezone the 12 acres to R-5C to make way for a 150-unit housing project,” explained Adam Fletcher, Harrisonburg’s director of community development.

Fletcher went on to explain that 82 of these units will be age-restricted.

The facility is intended to be a senior living community with affordable housing options, according to Mark Slack, who represented the applicant along with the Beverly J. Searles Foundation, inc. Slack explained that the developer has been performing similar projects in the Atlanta, Georgia, area for “several years.”

Conditions of the Special Use Permits include dwellings being restricted to a maximum of three bedrooms, at least 82 units being age-restricted for individuals 55 years of age, a minimum of ten thousand square feet of the complex’s roof being covered with solar panels, an easement for a bus shelter, and a minimum of fifteen thousand square feet on the property being used for amenities for residents of the planned retirement community.

ALICE Report

The council heard a report from Jo Benjamin, United Way of Harrisonburg’s director of community impact, on the results of the local nonprofit’s most recent ALICE Report.

ALICE — which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — comprise a section of the population which sits above the poverty line for a given locality, but still struggle to make enough to afford basic living costs, according to Benjamin.

“For us it’s become a main focal point for the work that we’re doing,” Benjamin said of the United Way of Harrisonburg.

The report, which used data collected in 2021, found that there were some slight shifts in the percentage of the city’s population in poverty and ALICE. Compared to the previous report, which was completed in 2020 using data gathered in 2018, one percent more of the population were in ALICE than in poverty. The percentage of both ALICE and poverty in Harrisonburg also went down three points, according to Benjamin.

The report suggested that some individuals, driven by rising house prices, may have relocated to Rockingham County, which may account for the lower percentages.

The report also highlighted the challenges faced by ALICE individuals following the COVID-19 pandemic. Benjamin mentioned that, when government stimulus and benefit programs ran out, there was nothing to replace them.

“Once they went away, things got tough again,” Benjamin explained.

To aid the ALICE population in Harrisonburg, the United Way is partnering with several local aid organizations, such as the Salvation Army, Strength in Peers, and New Bridges, to form the RockBurg CARES Network, with the goal of gathering information and assessing the “bigger picture,” according to Benjamin. The network was introduced at the United Way’s Day of Action earlier this year.

Homeless Services Center

The council unanimously voted to approve a reallocation of $1.5 million in General Capital Funds for the Homeless Services Center project.

According to Larry Propst, Harrisonburg’s director of finance, once the bidding phase of the Homeless Services Center was complete, additional funds were needed for construction of the center. The $1.5 million comes in addition to $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The city announced that it selected Nielsen Builders as the construction contractor for the project in a press release Sept. 6. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., according to the release.

Personal Property Tax Relief

The council unanimously voted to set the personal property tax relief rate at 18.2%. This will determine the amount of tax relief given to Harrisonburg residents for personal use vehicles.

To be eligible for the relief, vehicles must cost between $1,000 and $20,000. According to Karen Rose, Harrisonburg commissioner of the revenue, the total assessed value of qualifying vehicles in 2023 was $277,525,881. That value is spread across 2,807 eligible vehicles.

Other items

The council heard updates on the Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization’s 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan. Currently, 47 projects are planned, with 30 fully funded and 17 pending, and 20 studies planned, eight of which would be conducted in Harrisonburg.

The council also heard a presentation from Scott Alexander, an assistant engineer for VDOT’s Staunton district, on the new project to widen and improve a stretch of I-81 in the city. A third lane will be added in each direction from milepost 242.0 to milepost 248.8. Noise barriers will also be installed where feasible and reasonable, according to Alexander. Nine bridges will also be completely replaced. The project is estimated to be completed by late 2029.

The council voted unanimously to approve rezoning applications and Special Use Permit requests submitted by the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority for 11, 21 and 31 Elon Rhodes Lane, 241 Commerce Drive, and 298 East Washington Street. According to Fletcher, the properties are being redistricted to R-5C, high density residential conditional. Fletcher added that the new development will be used for subsidized housing.

The council also voted unanimously to approve changes to water and sewer ordinances that were brought up at the Aug. 22 meeting.

For more information, visit https://harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/DepartmentDetail.aspx?ID=25927&GUID=C624ADA0-E641-4961-BC43-C256D530C783.