Harrisonburg City Council member Chris Jones is set to have a hearing in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court May 15 following his first charge of driving while intoxicated last week.
Michael Parks, the city’s director of communications, sent a statement to the DN-R describing the arrest.
It explained that Harrisonburg Police responded to a call Tuesday, May 2, about a vehicle that was stopped near Maryland Avenue. The call also stated that the driver was asleep behind the wheel. An HPD officer found Jones in the car. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. After the officer administered field sobriety tests, the responding officer found reason to take Jones into custody. The council member was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was then transported to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Jail, the statement confirmed.
Besides a couple of traffic violations, this appears to be the only charge ever brought against Jones in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court. A first-offense DWI is listed as a misdemeanor
Jones has been a city council member since Jan. 1, 2015, and his current term will expire Dec. 31, 2024, according to Parks. Jones is also an advertising account executive for WHSV TV-3.
The agenda for the May 9 Harrisonburg City Council meeting does not have an official agenda item to discuss Jones’ arrest nor his court date. Parks said that if the topic is brought up, it would only come up during council comments or a council member can request to add an agenda item.
This is a portion of the city’s code of ordinance that addresses possible consequences for disorderly behavior of council members or malfeasance in office. But according to Parks, the city attorney does not believe that section of the ordinance is relevant in this case, because the DWI was not related to Jones’ duties as a council member. The city attorney also told Parks that the DWI does not rise to a level of malfeasance.
Section 2-2-2 of the ordinance under the City Council section, it states, “The council may, by a majority vote of its whole number, punish one of its own members for disorderly behavior by a fine not exceeding fifty dollars ($50.00) and may, by a three-fifths vote of its whole number, expel a member of its own body for malfeasance or misfeasance in office. Fines imposed under this section shall be collected in such manner as fines imposed by the district court.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had submitted a request to address Jones’ charge, court hearing nor to mention any part of Section 2-2-2.
The DN-R received a statement from Jones Tuesday regarding the charge.
It read: “I have spent a lot of time considering what took place, and the actions I took which led me into the situation I experienced. I’ve had conversations with my friends and family about the situation I placed them, myself, and potentially others in our community in. I am grateful that the outcome was not more severe than it was, and I have prayed often in the past few days for clarity on how I can move forward from this moment and create positives from this negativity. I have long been called to make this community a better place, and I do not want any of my actions to impact that important work. I am dedicated to serving this community, and using this experience to remind me of the importance of the position I hold, and the responsibilities I have to the people I serve. I am grateful for the words of compassion people in our community have shared with me throughout this experience, and I say to them and all in Harrisonburg that I remain focused on working hard for all of you. With that in mind, I will defer addressing this situation any further at this time as I remain engaged first and foremost on the work of City Council.”
