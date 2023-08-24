Harrisonburg City Council unanimously decided to move forward with American Ramp Company to construct the new Westover Skate Park.
The council made this decision after receiving quotes and concepts from other skate park contractors. The council cited concerns over financial penalties that could be incurred from breaking the contract with ARC.
The project is being financed with funds awarded to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The city allocated $475,000 to the project. $15,000 was spent to demolish the old Westover Skate Park, which, according to both Harrisonburg Parks and Rec representatives and local skaters, was in a state of disrepair.
Originally, the park was going to be replaced with a near-recreation of the old park, with the main difference being metal construction. After receiving feedback from the local skate community, the park will be constructed from concrete, which is standard for skateparks across the nation.
Council members were particularly concerned by the possibility of financial damages from breaking the contract with ARC. According to Brian Mancini, director of parks and rec, not only would the city incur $60,000 in damages from breaching the contract, but also, ARC could potentially sue for the amount they believed they stood to make from the project. Additionally, ARPA stipulations would dictate that these costs could not be covered with ARPA funding, according to Chris Brown, city attorney.
Parks and rec reached out to and received concept images from two other skate park manufacturers, Spohn Ranch Skateparks and California Skateparks, as well as receiving concepts from ARC. Council directed parks and rec to reach out to other skate park contractors at its July 25 meeting.
This was parks and rec’s first time reaching out to other contractors since this process began. The concepts provided were not inteded to be installed at Westover, instead showing what could be done in the 14,000 square feet currently allotted to Westover with the budget given.
The concepts ranged from 4,000 to 9,500 square feet, with ARC having the largest possible park. Spohn Ranch and California Skateparks were asked to provide concepts that would cost $400,000 instead of $460,000 to account for the costs associated with breaking the contract with ARC. Because of the tighter budget, the concepts provided by these contractors were smaller.
Additionally, concepts which incorporated a “bowl” obstacle were smaller due to the costs associated with constructing and installing such an obstacle. All three companies pledged to seek community feedback before beginning construction.
Additionally, Mancini expressed a desire from parks and rec to eventually add a “phase two” to the park, to fill in any unused space at Westover. However, Mancini mentioned that such a project may cost an additional $450,000.
