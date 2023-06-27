Harrisonburg City Council had its regular meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
At its meeting, city council voted unanimously to ratify actions of the Harrisonburg fire chief and city manager regarding Hose Company 4’s use of a fire house on Rock Street. In a March 24 letter, Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said Hose Company 4, a volunteer fire company that serves Rockingham County and not Harrisonburg, should move out of its side of a Rock Street fire house, which also houses HFD firefighters.
Councilmembers clarified that the building on Rock Street has often been referred to as Hose Company 4. But Hose Company 4 is one of two fire companies that have operated from the space for decades. The difference, Tobia said, is Hose Company 4 provides service in Rockingham County and HFD exclusively serves Rockingham County.
Tobia said there are complications with having two companies using the space and if it were able use the whole space, HFD might rebuild the space. The fire station is not closing, HFD wants to have all the space of the firehouse to itself and remove Hose Company 4.
A new space was recently built for Rockingham County firefighters, which Hose Company 4 can operate from. There is one other fire station the company also can operate from, councilmembers said.
According to City Spokesperson Mike Parks, Hose Company 4 recently asked for an injunction to delay the June 30 date set out by Tobia’s letter that they would need to vacate the Rock Street fire house. If the injunction is granted, additional litigation may follow, Parks said in an email.
At the meeting, City Manager Ande Banks was presented with a Five Points award and a master deputy certificate was presented to Shannon DeWitt.
Representatives from Nashville, Tennessee gave a two-hour presentation about public housing agencies and community development financial institutions.
City council unanimously voted to approve a personal property tax exemption status to the Blue Ridge Free Clinic.
The members of city council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing the city to begin condemnation proceedings on a piece of property at 3150 South Main Street. The city has attempted to contact the property owner, which is Truist bank, about making some necessary road changes on it for the new Rocktown High School, City Attorney Chris Brown said in the meeting.
The attempts to strike a deal with the actual property owner have been unsuccessful, Brown said in the meeting. Members of Harrisonburg’s public works department presented an informational item about the Community Connectors Grant Program.
The grant is a technical assistance grant. It is not a community development block grant.
“While it wouldn’t build anything it would give us a plan to pursue public investments that are sort of in the vision of the neighborhood and restore what that neighborhood lost,” said Erin Yancey, city public works planning manager, at the meeting.
