After a nearly eight-hour long meeting on Tuesday with a lengthy public comment period, Harrisonburg City Council tabled the proposed Bluestone Town Center — an 897-unit affordable housing project that would be located on the corner of Erickson Avenue and Garbers Church Road.
Mayor Deanna Reed suggested tabling the proposal after the public comment period finished around 2:30 a.m. She said council owes it to city residents to have a "clear mind" when voting.
Council will continue the conversation at its next meeting on Feb. 28.
City residents filled Council Chambers for the meeting and slowly trickled out as the clock ticked past midnight. More than 40 people spoke for and against the proposed project.
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with EquityPlus, an investment and advisory firm, on the project. A handful of neighborhoods, a poultry farm and Harrisonburg High School surround the 89-acre undeveloped site where the project would be located.
Harrisonburg Planning Commission gave the project a unanimous recommendation for approval, with a few conditions, at its Jan. 17 meeting.
As an affordable housing project, people with 80% of Harrisonburg’s median income would be eligible to rent, according to Liz Webb, city housing coordinator. Those with 80% to 120% of Harrisonburg’s median income would be eligible to purchase for-sale units. The town center would accept housing vouchers for rental properties.
The project would be constructed in multiple phases over approximately 10 years, project representatives said.
