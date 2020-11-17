Harrisonburg City Council will meet to discuss enacting a roughly two-month extension for the payment of personal property taxes during a special meeting Wednesday evening.
The extension, if approved, would change the deadline from Dec. 5 to Feb. 1, without late fees or interest, according to city documents.
Mayor Deanna Reed said that although she is supportive of the idea, it remains to be seen if the move is right for the city.
“We need to have a discussion about if we can do something to kind of relieve some of the tax burden on our residents, but we also want to make sure it is not causing too much of a hardship on the city,” Reed said.
The tax rate is 3.5%, or $3.50 per $100 of assessed value. Rockingham County’s personal property tax rate is 3%, according to county documents.
Items taxable under the personal property tax includes cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers, boats, mobile homes, aircraft and RVs, according to city documents. However, personal vehicles receive a slight reduction under the state-funded Personal Property Tax Relief.
The amount of tax revenue generated from the personal property tax has more than doubled since 2000, according to city documents obtained Monday from Michael Parks, city spokesman.
In 2000, over $4 million was generated by the personal property tax. At the time, the tax rate was 2%, according to records from the Virginia Department of Taxation.
In 2020, the tax is expected to yield over $10.6 million, according to city data. The budget for fiscal 2021 projects $13.5 million in revenue from the personal property tax.
A reduction in projected revenue from the sales tax down to $13.4 million means the personal property tax is slated to be the city’s second single largest source of revenue.
The real estate tax remains the largest revenue source by a wide margin, projected to bring in $38 million in the fiscal 2021 adopted budget, according to city documents.
“We just need to come together and see if this something we can actually support,” Reed said of extending the personal property tax deadline.
City treasurer staff do not start discussion of late tax payment plans until the taxes are past due, Parks said in a Monday email.
“Then we are able to work with them regarding payments to help pay the amount down monthly after assessing penalties and interest,” he said.
There are 22 active payment plans for past due tax cases, which is lower than at the same point last year, when there were 28 such plans, according to Parks.
City Council members touched on the subject during the Nov. 10 meeting after public comment and during their own remarks.
Wednesday’s meeting will be broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
