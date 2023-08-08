Harrisonburg City Council met on Tuesday to discuss and vote on new downtown projects as well as some rezoning issues.
In addition, the council heard updates on projects utilizing funds obtained through American Rescue Plan Act grants.
All council members were present at the work session and meeting.
Council members voted unanimously to allow Harrisonburg to become a host for First Fridays of the Valley in 2024. This will open up the atrium in city hall to host artists and musicians on the first Friday of each month. Staffing would be provided by the artist using the space, according to Amy Snyder, acting deputy city manager, who presented the issue.
Art projects
Council members also voted unanimously, with one condition, to allow Explore More Discovery Museum to move forward with an art project that will spread across a 1.5-mile radius in downtown. Called “Downtown Ducklings,” the project will be an exhibit for families with children beyond the museum walls, according to Lisa Shull, the museum's executive director. Eight solid bronze ducks will be placed at public locations including the water feature next to Turner Pavilion, Denton Park and the museum itself. Two private locations, Massanutten Regional Library and Kline’s Dairy Bar would also receive ducks, according to Shull.
The ducks would comprise a “scavenger hunt” for families, encouraging them to explore downtown. Final approvals and sculpture work are expected to be completed in August with installation being completed in time for the museum’s 20th anniversary celebration on October 14, according to Shull. Shull also mentioned a story book to accompany the installation will be coming in late December. The installation was approved on the condition that the city manager and city attorney work to write a contract to specify matters of liability and maintenance regarding the installation.
ARPA projects
Updates on projects using ARPA funds were presented by grants and program analyst Luke Morgan. A notice of funding opportunity has been posted for the city’s Housing Fund, according to Morgan. The goal of the Housing Fund is to make low-income housing more available in the city, though ARPA has stringent regulations regarding housing projects.
Contracts have also been awarded to Early Business Education Consultants, LLC, and Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center for the city’s Childcare Fund. Early Business Education Consultants will provide business courses and support to childcare centers, while SV SBDC will provide support for unlicensed childcare providers to become licensed. The goal of the Childcare Fund is to increase the number of seats at licensed childcare providers in the city.
Rezoning
The council also voted on several property rezoning items. All items were presented to the council by Adam Fletcher, director of community development.
The council voted unanimously to rezone four properties in the 200 block of Broad Street from R-2 to B-1C. The developer sought rezoning under the condition that the properties only be used for residential buildings limited to 52 feet in height, or four stories. While Mayor Deanna Reed and council member Monica Robinson did raise some concerns about the lack of a sidewalk, the council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning on the condition that talks with the property owner regarding the sidewalk take place in the near future.
The council voted unanimously to rezone 1621 and 1641 Smithland Road from R-1 to R-8C, to allow the development of several homes in an otherwise largely undeveloped area of the city. A single-family home currently sits on the site, and as presented to the council, plans for the property include maintaining it while also constructing fourteen new homes.
The council voted unanimously to rezone 361 Franklin Street from R-1 to R-8C. This site is currently undeveloped, and, as presented to the council by Fletcher, would remain used for low-density residential development, in keeping with the rest of the area.
The council voted unanimously to rezone 231, 251, and 261 South Liberty Street from M-1 to B-1C. This would allow for light industrial use as well as residential use at what Fletcher referred to as the DN-R sites. The developer, Box Nine LLC, proffered plans for off-street parking proportional to the number of apartments that they would build on the site, with current plans calling for 80 to 150 units. A bicycle shop would also move into the site.
The final item the council voted on was a special use permit to allow educational use at 1151 and 1157 South High Street. These sites are currently zoned M-1 for industrial use, but with this special use permit, vocational training classes will be allowed to take place at this location.
For more information, visit https://harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1110353&GUID=4EDD8727-635D-4A6A-B89E-239A587DE0BB&Options=&Search=
