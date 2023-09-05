City, County Officials Call On State To Rethink Proposed Changes To Smart Scale Program

Proposed changes to the Commonwealth Transportation Board’s SMART SCALE program may have far-reaching consequences for the city of Harrisonburg, according to local officials.

SMART SCALE is a funding program provided by the Commonwealth Transportation Board related to transportation projects. Harrisonburg has gotten funding in the past from SMART SCALE for projects.

The proposed changes would affect what projects can be deemed high priority under SMART SCALE.

“Specifically, they want roads, roads, roads,” said Harrisonburg Vice Mayor Laura Dent. “New roads, widening roads, interchanges. They are going to change the priorities to congestion mitigation rather than safety, which is our priority, as a rural city.”

Dent also said that the proposed priority reduction to funding bus transit systems may be detrimental to the city, which operates a free bus transit system through the Department of Public Transportation. In addition, the number of projects the city will be able to apply for annually will be cut in half, going from four per year to two.

Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg’s director of public works, has been responsible for getting many of the city’s projects approved for grants from the CTB and the SMART SCALE program. Hartman said that the city’s plans for future public works projects may be in jeopardy if these changes are put into effect.

“We can’t tell, from one year to the next, what projects are going to be competitive,” said Hartman. “If the changes are adopted, we’ll have to get selective. It will definitely reduce the amount of funding that we are able to bring to the city for our transportation infrastructure.”

Harrisonburg City Council voted unanimously to support a letter to the CTB outlining the impacts the changes may have on the city’s planned projects. This came after the Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization sent a similar letter to the CTB detailing their own concerns. The city’s letter was a revised version of HRMPO’s.

“HRMPO’s concerns focused more on difficulties that proposed changes to high-priority project program would propose for regional applicants,” said Ann Cundy, director of transportation at the Central Shenandoah Planning Commission. "That’s MPOs and planning commissions.”

Cundy said the planning commission also sent a letter to the CTB. It was similarly based on HRMPO’s letter.

The CTB also provided a statement regarding the proposed changes, explaining that the proposed changes are part of a review of the SMART SCALE process that began in February.

“The review is being conducted to determine if SMART SCALE is meeting its goal of identifying — and funding — those transportation projects that provide the greatest benefit for the investment of taxpayer dollars,” said the CTB in the statement. “The rationale and anticipated impacts of the proposed changes are being shared and will be discussed in further detail in upcoming meetings. No decisions have been made by the CTB.”

The CTB will meet on Sept. 20 to further discuss the proposed changes. The board will vote on the changes in October, and if approved, they will go into effect in late November or early December.