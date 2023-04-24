The city of Harrisonburg cut the ribbon Thursday on two greenhouses and nursery space from Harrisonburg’s popular Urban Forestry and Pollinator programs.
Attendees were given some takehomes, including a pollinator plant or seedling.
Harrisonburg Public Works will maintain the greenhouses and nursery.
The city will also select native and native cultivar plant species and helps propagate.
The Urban Forestry and Pollinator programs have already paid dividends for the community, creating adequate and diverse spaces for pollinators across Harrisonburg while replacing trees lost due to the emerald ash borer, a releases stated.
Urban Forestry efforts have planted approximately 1,338 trees in recent years, which almost meets the city’s goal for 1 to 1 replacement of trees lost to the invasive beetle.
Pollinator spaces also continue to grow, from manicured garden
beds and pollinator meadows to street medians that help decrease mowing costs and safety concerns, the release stated. The city is halfway through planting the Harrisonburg Pollinator Corridor and is in the fifth year of a 10-year plan.
The new greenhouse and nursery space will help the Urban Forestry and Pollinator programs grow by providing:
• 1,600-square-feet greenhouses featuring more tables for growing space and concrete pads that help with the growing environment
• Facilities for plant species propagation, cutting down on plant costs
• More native and native cultivar plants and trees for enhancing pollinator spaces, attracting pollinators who provide us food
• Facilities to house plants and trees used for stormwater restoration projects and riparian buffers to help with stormwater runoff and water quality
• Storage for trees for the City’s Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance Program (www.harrisonburgva.gov/hcap)
• Storage for wood products from removed dwindling trees as part of the Urban Wood Utilization Program
• Facilities for supporting environmental programs and an outdoor classroom for visiting local students
